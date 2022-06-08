Carrie Underwood Going Live From Nashville’s Bell Tower for ‘Denim & Rhinestones’ Debut: When, How to Watch

Carrie Underwood‘s long-awaited 9th studio album, Denim & Rhinestones, comes out on Friday, June 10; the bedazzled queen herself is going live from Nashville’s Historic Bell Tower to celebrate the occasion on Thursday, June 9. She’s hosting the Denim & Rhinestones Experience during the album’s release weekend, June 9 through the 12.

Underwood posted about the live event on Twitter; she shared that fans can watch her perform songs from the new album on Prime Video and on Amazon Music’s Twitch stream. The event goes live at 6pm PT/8pm CT.

Don’t forget to tune in tomorrow night as we go live from The Historic Bell Tower in Nashville to perform songs from Denim & Rhinestones and more! Watch at 8p CT/6p PT on @amazonmusic on Twitch, the Amazon Music app & @PrimeVideo! #DenimAndRhinestones 💜💎 pic.twitter.com/6LXD33ZmiE — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) June 8, 2022

As for the weekend event itself, Carrie Underwood’s website featured information about the pop-up experience ahead of the album release. “Come out and experience a fun-filled, pop-up exhibition with interactive photo installations, wardrobe displays, and a retail boutique celebrating the music of Denim & Rhinestones,” the site reads. “Fans can have their photos taken in immersive displays themed to songs from the album including ‘Ghost Story,’ ‘Crazy Angels,’ ‘Pink Champagne’ and more! Local designers will be on site doing live merch customizations in the retail boutique from 11am-3pm each day.”

Additionally, the Denim & Rhinestones Experience lasts from June 9 to the 12, from 10am to 6pm in downtown Nashville. If you’re going, make sure you’re properly bedazzled, as I suspect Carrie Underwood wouldn’t expect any less.

Carrie Underwood Performs At Grand Ole Opry Days Before Album Release

Yesterday, June 7, Carrie Underwood returned to the Grand Ole Opry stage to perform; she frequents the legendary venue often, after her induction in 2008. “It’s always an honor to play the @opry!” she wrote on Instagram, accompanying a series of photos from her performance. “Thanks to all who came out to see us all do what we love in such a sacred place!”

In the photos, she looks gorgeous in a floral wrap gown, hair perfectly blonde, wavy, and effortlessly shiny under the Opry lights. “Opry star @carrieunderwood treated the audience to new songs from her upcoming album out this Friday and the hits to help us kick off this busy week in Nashville!” the Opry wrote on Instagram, posting their own photos of Underwood. Looking at those photos, it’s easy to see the dedication and love Carrie Underwood has for her craft.

In addition to performing at the Opry and hosting a live event, Carrie Underwood is also performing at this year’s CMA Fest. Talk about busy. She has so much going on, I don’t know how she keeps track of it all. Opry, Denim & Rhinestones Experience, album release, CMA Fest, plus a tour in October: it’s enough to make your head spin. But, if anyone can do it, it’s country music powerhouse Carrie Underwood. We’re looking forward to hearing the entire Denim & Rhinestones album when it comes out, knowing how much hard work she’s putting into it.