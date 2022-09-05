Carrie Underwood Jumps on ‘Teenage Dirtbag’ Bandwagon, Looks Unrecognizable in Throwback Pics

Carrie Underwood is the latest celebrity to participate in the “Teenage Dirtbag Challenge” on TikTok. The social media trend finds participants sharing photos of themselves from their teen years set to the Wheatus track “Teenage Dirtbag.” The song was the lead single from their 2000 debut album. Check out Carrie Underwood’s entry below.

“As someone who was a teenager when this song was actually on the radio…enjoy the awkwardness. Also, I did, indeed, graduate with the black eyes )senior school trip softball mishap),” Carrie Underwood captioned the post.

She was 22 years old when she soared to stardom on American Idol. So that senior photo isn’t that far before we knew her, but she changed a lot after high school. Now the Oklahoma native is 39 years old.

It’s been a pretty quiet couple of months for Carrie Underwood as she prepares for her big arena tour. She wrapped up a couple of festival and fair dates this summer. And she paid a couple of visits to the Grand Ole Opry. One of those trips was to pay tribute to Barbara Mandrell on the 50th anniversary of her induction.

She did get spotted at a suburban Nashville restaurant one night over the summer. A cover band was performing at the restaurant, and they invited her on stage to join. The “Ghost Story” singer took on the Stevie Nicks half of “Stop Dragging My Heart Around” in front of the locals. It’s been a big year for Carrie’s love of rock music.

Carrie Underwood Heads Out for ‘Denim & Rhinestones’

Carrie Underwood formally kicks off her ‘Denim & Rhinestones’ tour in October. The trek begins on October 15 at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C. She’s coast-to-coast until March of 2023. She will take a short break over the holidays in November and December. She plays some legendary arenas along the way; everywhere from Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky. to Madison Square Garden in New York City.

After the holiday break, she’s back at it on February 2 at FTX Arena in Miami. The big homecoming show is at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on March 1. She’s at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on March 13. The whole thing wraps up in Seattle at Climate Pledge Arena on March 17. She’s taking Jimmie Allen out for the whole thing to open. If you want to see them, there’s a good chance they’re coming to a city near you. To see all of the dates on the tour and for ticket information, check out her website.