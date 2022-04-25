Carrie Underwood Just Got the Ultimate Photo Tribute From Beloved WWE Superstar

Carrie Underwood is so popular that the lyrics to one of her classics ended up in a tweet posted by a WWE superstar.

But then again, “Before He Cheats,” is timeless. It can speak to WWE superstar Indi Hartwell in 2022 as easily as the words did for Carrie Underwood fans back in 2005.

Hartwell quoted some of the lyrics in a Tweet earlier this month.

Hartwell wrote: “DUG MY KEY INTO THE SIDE OF HIS PRETTY LITTLE SOUPED-UP FOUR-WHEEL DRIVE. CARVED MY NAME INTO HIS LEATHER SEATS. I TOOK A LOUISVILLE SLUGGER TO BOTH HEADLIGHTS. I SLASHED A HOLE IN ALL FOUR TIRES. MAYBE NEXT TIME HE’LL THINK BEFORE HE CHEATS.”

Hartwell made sure her fans knew that the lyrics had nothing to do with her wrestling husband. Dexter Lumis. The two made their ring relationship official last year. Indi tweeted: “This is not about Dexy!!!!!!!” However, we’re not sure who the tweet is about. But can you imagine who would choose to cheat on someone as lethal as Indi Hartwell? Big, big mistake.

But let’s go back to 2005, back to when Carrie Underwood was a rising star and even the WWE was just beginning to know her. “Before He Cheats” was the third wide-release single off Underwood’s debut studio album. Plus, Underwood was months removed from her American Idol win. “Before He Cheats” was a smash. Everyone delighted in the image of Underwood taking a baseball bat to the headlights of her cheating boyfriend’s “souped-up four wheel drive.”

The song stayed at No. 1 on the country music charts for five straight weeks. But the song had broad appeal. It also reached the top 10 on the Billboard Top 40. It stayed on the charts for 64 straight weeks. That’s a pretty cool accomplishment for the then 22-year-old from Checotah, Oklahoma.

Thanks to WWE star Indi Lumis for giving us an excuse to remember Carrie Underwood and her first successful album after “American Idol.” (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Underwood continues to use revenge as a theme for her music. So in that context, it makes perfect sense for a WWE star to use a Carrie Underwood song in anything involving the ring.

Meanwhile, Underwood and her music are sizzling. She’s still singing “Before He Cheats.” It was part of her set list during this year’s Vegas residency. Underwood won her eighth Grammy last month. This time it was for Best Roots Gospel album.

She’s readying for the release of her released new album, “Denim and Rhinestones.” That’ll come June 10. In the meantime, she’s released three singles. One of those was “Crazy Angels,” which came out this past Friday. It’s one of the dozen songs she co-wrote for the album.

“Crazy Angels” definitely is a drinking song. You’ll want to pour yourself an adult beverage and sing along. Underwood, in this “whiskey warning” of a tune, describes herself as a “sweetheart with a wild side, girl next door with a rebel smile. Guess I’m one of those crazy angels, tilted halo with a neon shine.“

Last month, Underwood released one of her patented revenge songs, but with a supernatural twist. In “Ghost Story” she haunts the house and the thoughts of her ex. And everyone from a normal country music fan to a WWE superstar knows not to mess with Carrie Underwood.