Carrie Underwood, Kenny Chesney & More to Perform at 2023 IndyCar Race Weekend

The 2023 IndyCar Race Weekend will be hosting some awesome talent at the Iowa Speedway next year. The Hy-Vee INDYCAR Race Weekend takes place in July 2023 in Newton, Iowa, and Carrie Underwood, Kenny Chesney, Ed Sheeran, and Zac Brown Band will all be there to perform.

On July 22, Carrie Underwood will perform at the NTT INDYCAR SERIES pre-race. Post-race, Kenny Chesney will take the stage. On July 23, Zac Brown Band will perform pre-race, while Ed Sheeran will perform post-race.

“When we first agreed to hold the event in Newton [Iowa], we knew we wanted to make it the best and biggest event on the NTT INDYCAR SERIES schedule,” said Randy Edeker, Hy-Vee’s Chairman of the Board and Executive Director, in a statement. “We made the weekend quite the spectacle in 2022; however, we knew we could top our efforts when planning for 2023, and I think our lineup of concerts shows just that. This is an event you won’t want to miss.”

Underwood, Chesney, Sheeran, and Zac Brown Band will perform trackside in front of the main grandstands at Iowa Speedway. Pre-race, the performances will last 60 minutes, while post-race will last 90 minutes. This year saw performances from Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, Florida Georgia Line, and Tim McGraw.

The Hy-Vee INDYCAR Race Weekend announced that its 2023 NTT INDYCAR SERIES will include 17 races. The series begins on March 5 in St. Petersburg, FL, and going through spring and summer before coming to a close on Sept. 10 at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca in Salinas, CA. There will also be races at Texas Motor Speedway on April 2, Streets of Detroit on June 4, and Streets of Nashville on Aug. 6, among many others.

The winner of the IndyCar race series will be crowned on Sept. 10 after the race in Salinas, CA. They will receive the Astor Challenge Cup at the 26th Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey. Additionally, fans can watch all 17 races on NBC, USA Network, and Peacock.

Where Else Can You Catch Underwood and Others?

As for Zac Brown Band, they’re headed to the UK on March 10 for the 2023 C2C: Country To Country Festival. Kenny Chesney is kicking off his I Go Back 2023 Tour on March 25 with Kelsea Ballerini, while Ed Sheeran kicks off his 2023 Tour in Wellington, New Zealand on Feb. 2.

Carrie Underwood is busy as well. She’s launching the 2023 leg of her Denim & Rhinestones Tour on Feb. 3 in Miami, FL with support from Jimmie Allen. She’s also bringing her Las Vegas residency back for another year in summer 2023. Tickets for that go on sale on Dec. 9, so it could be a great holiday gift for yourself or someone who also loves Carrie Underwood.