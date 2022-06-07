Carrie Underwood Left ‘Shaking’ After Stumbling Upon a Surprise Guest at Her Home

Carrie Underwood encountered my actual worst nightmare in her garden shed recently, and y’all can watch the video if you want, but just warning you, it’s a long snake. Underwood posted on her Instagram stories a view of her potting shed, where underneath a table, there’s a big, long snake just chilling.

“Ohhhh … you scared me bud,” Underwood said in the video. “Look how long this sucker is. Whoa.” She captioned the video “Country life be like…” and explained that the snake was “right by the door, right by the door!” Then in the caption, she explained that she used her best “mom voice” to convince the snake to leave.

Carrie’s unwelcome guest 🫣😩 I have a feeling this dude just wanted to meet @carrieunderwood and try to get a sneak peek of #DenimAndRhinestones😂🤷🏼‍♀️

Love the mom voice, btw pic.twitter.com/IpfWJg4Ir8 — Hilary ~ MollyVegas ミ☆ (@MollyVegas) May 30, 2022

“I left this door open for you,” she told the snake. “Don’t look at me like that, don’t you look at me like that. Well, nice to meet you, catch a mouse or two. I’m gonna leave you alone now and I fully expect you to go away.”

This shouldn’t be the first encounter with a surprise creature for Carrie Underwood; after all, she was raised on a farm in Oklahoma. But, the country music superstar said that the incident left her “shaking.” Sounds about right for meeting a big snake out of nowhere. Right now, she’s living in Tennessee on 400 acres, according to Taste of Country, so there are probably many more snakes in Carrie Underwood’s future. Let’s hope this one was polite and closed the door behind him.

Carrie Underwood is Planning an Exhibit to Celebrate New Album

Carrie Underwood’s new album, Denim & Rhinestones, drops on June 10, and she’s planning an exhibition to commemorate the momentous occasion. The pop-up exhibit will take place at the Historic Bell Tower for the first weekend of the album’s release. Underwood posted about it on her Twitter, and also in a statement on her website.

“Come out and experience a fun-filled, pop-up exhibition with interactive photo installations, wardrobe displays, and a retail boutique celebrating the music of Denim & Rhinestones,” reads the statement on the website. “Fans can have their photos taken in immersive displays themed to songs from the album including “Ghost Story,” “Crazy Angels,” “Pink Champagne” and more! Local designers will be on site doing live merch customizations in the retail boutique from 11am-3pm each day.”

The Denim & Rhinestones Experience will be open from June 10 to the 12, from 10am to 6pm at the Historic Bell Tower in downtown Nashville. Additionally, the Denim & Rhinestones Tour kicks off in October in Greenville, SC. Jimmie Allen is joining Underwood on the tour; he also has a new album coming out, Tulip Drive on June 24. If we know anything about Carrie Underwood’s live shows, which we’ve seen glimpses of from her Las Vegas residency, it’ll be a tour you don’t want to miss out on.