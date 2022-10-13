Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs and More Score Multiple AMA Nominations

It’s a big year for country music at the American Music Awards, and Carrie Underwood is among the artists at the top. The “Ghost Story” singer picked up two nominations. She’s up for Favorite Female Country Artist and Favorite Country Album.

Cody Johnson actually tops all country singers with three nominations. He’s up for Favorite Male Country Artist, Favorite Country Album against Carrie Underwood and Favorite Country Song. That one is for his smash hit “Til You Can’t.” He’ll face off with Chris Stapleton, Morgan Wallen, and the duos of Dustin Lynch and Mackenzie Porter and Jordan Davis and Luke Bryan in that category.

The Favorite Male Country Artist category pits Johnson, Stapleton, Luke Combs, Wallen and Walker Hayes against each other. Favorite Female Country Artist features Carrie Underwood, Taylor Swift, Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris and a bit of a surprise inclusion in Lainey Wilson.

Favorite Country Duo or Group is between Dan + Shay, Lady A, Old Dominion, Pamalee and Zac Brown Band. And Favorite Country Album is between Carrie Underwood’s Denim & Rhinestones, Luke Combs’s Growin’ Up, Cody Johnson’s Human: The Double Album, Taylor Swift’s reissue of Red and Walker Hayes’s Country Stuff: The Album.

Bad Bunny received the most nominations overall. The Latin artist reeled in eight nominations at the awards show. Beyonce and Taylor Swift each earned six nominations. Adele, Harry Styles and The Weeknd each had five nominations.

Elton John received two nominations for Favorite Touring and Collaboration of the Year. The honors make him the longest-recognized artist in the history of the American Music Awards. The awards are fan voted. If you want to see your favorite artist win, you can vote on Billboard’s website. The show is on November 20 at 7 p.m. CT on ABC.

Carrie Underwood Set for Her ‘Denim & Rhinestones’ Era

Carrie Underwood formally launches the ‘Denim & Rhinestones’ era with her full blown tour this weekend. She kicks the thing off on Saturday in Greenville, South Carolina at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. It’s a long trek that crosses well into 2023. She’ll hit a lot of legendary arenas along the way. She’s at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky on October 20. She’s also at TD Garden in Boston, Madison Square Garden in New York City and Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. She’ll hit the Moody Center in Austin, Tex. and she has a big homecoming date at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on March 1.

It all wraps up on the West Coast. She finishes with dates in Sacramento and Portland, then she’s at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle on March 17. She’s taking Jimmie Allen out to support the whole thing. Check out all of the dates and get ticket information for each at her website.