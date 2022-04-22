Carrie Underwood Net Worth: How Much Does the Country Superstar Make?

Carrie Underwood won “American Idol” in 2005, and she’s just been climbing that country music ladder ever since. She’s released 8 studio albums, plus a Greatest Hits album, and has won over 100 major awards. She’s hit milestone after milestone, including being the only female artist in ACM history to win Entertainer of the Year 3 times; plus holding the most CMT awards of any country artist; and additionally, holding the American Music Award record for most wins in the Favorite Country Album category.

If that’s not enough, she constantly puts on amazing shows, including a Las Vegas residency and a high-flying act at the CMT Awards show on April 11. Her music touches on love, loss, revenge, and celebrates being a woman; her lyrics are snappy and creative, while her vocals are incomparable. With all this talent raking in all this success, what is her current net worth?

Carrie Underwood’s Net Worth is $140 Million

Carrie Underwood is worth a sizeable $140 million, and she honestly earned every penny. Her debut album, “Some Hearts”–which I consider essential listening for life–featured songs like “Jesus Take the Wheel” and “Before He Cheats,” two wildly different songs that somehow mesh together for a truly cohesive album. It’s the best-selling solo female album in country music history, and also the fastest-selling debut. “Some Hearts” has been certified 9x Platinum, with “Before He Cheats” certified 7x Platinum along with it.

She sold a current total of 66 million albums worldwide, but with her new album “Denim & Rhinestones” coming out soon, that number is sure to jump significantly. In 2021, Underwood released an album of her favorite gospel songs, called “My Savior.” The album won a Grammy in 2022 for Best Roots Gospel Album. The very next week, she won the coveted Video of the Year CMT Award with Jason Aldean for “If I Didn’t Love You.” Even though she won over 20 buckles in her career, she was still humble as ever and graciously thanked the fans for their love.

Unsurprisingly, Underwood Excels at Her Other Endeavors As Well

In addition to music, Carrie Underwood is also into fitness, wellness, and healthy eating. In March 2020, she released the book “Find Your Path: Honor Your Body, Fuel Your Soul, and Get Strong with the Fit52 Life.” On her website, Underwood explained that her philosophy is “a year-round common-sense approach to health and fitness that involves doing your best most of the time—and by that I don’t mean being naughty for three days and good for four. I mean doing your absolute best most of the time during every week, 52 weeks of the year.”

Essentially, Carrie Underwood is saying it’s okay if you fall off the fitness wagon every once in a while; as long as you pick yourself back up and get on again. She wants us to be gentle on ourselves mentally, while working ourselves physically. In partnership with the book, Underwood launched an app, fit52. She also dipped her toe into clothing design, and is the founder of CALIA by Carrie Underwood.