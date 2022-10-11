Carrie Underwood’s New Single ‘Hate My Heart’ Headed to Country Radio

Carrie Underwood has a new single headed to country radio. She dropped Denim & Rhinestones in June and with it, the first single “Ghost Story.” The new single leans a bit more into Carrie Underwood’s rock side. It’s titled “Hate My Heart.” Check out her announcement below.

“So excited to rock out to my next single ‘Hate My Heart’ LIVE on tour starting this Saturday! This was such a fun song to create with Hillary Lindsey, David Garcia and HARDY,” she captioned a video clip. The video appears to possibly be from tour rehearsal.

It will officially hit country radio on October 31. And she’s gearing up to take it on the road this weekend. She recently gave a sneak peek at what folks can expect during her ‘Denim & Rhinestones’ era. While she technically took most of the summer off, she’s been busy. She has a handful of appearances at the Grand Ole Opry. One of them was to pay tribute to Barbara Mandrell on the 50th anniversary of her induction into the hallowed institution.

She also randomly popped up at a suburban Nashville bar to hop on stage and jam some Tom Petty. All of this after she spent a few weeks in Europe promoting the new album. While she was there, she reunited with Guns N’ Roses for a couple of their shows in London. Maybe ‘Hate My Heart’ is satisfying that craving she has for rock. It’s a lot harder than many of the ballads she’s been known for in recent years. It’ll certainly be a huge hit when it hits country radio in a couple of weeks.

Carrie Underwood’s ‘Denim & Rhinestones’ Era is Here

Carrie Underwood kicks off her ‘Denim & Rhinestones’ tour on Saturday in Greenville, South Carolina at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. She’s definitely spent a lot of time preparing this new show. And she’ll take it to arenas in almost every corner of the country. There are plenty of legendary spots along the way. There’s Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky. on October 20. She’ll hit TD Garden in Boston on February 17 and Madison Square Garden in New York City on February 21.

Carrie Underwood has a big hometown show on March 1 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. A guest or two will probably pop up for that one. She wraps it all up out West. She’ll hit Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on March 13. And it concludes at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle on March 17. Jimmie Allen is along in support for the entire ride. If you want to see Carrie this year or next, she’s coming for you. Check out all of her dates and get ticket information for each at her website.