Carrie Underwood Opens Up About Going From Small-Town Oklahoma to Superstardom

Carrie Underwood’s ‘Denim & Rhinestones’ tour is in full swing. Ahead of her Sunday night stop in Milwaukee, she talked to OnMilwaukee about he career and the current tour. The American Idol alum talked about her meteoric rise from small-town Oklahoma to international superstardom.

“I will always be so humbled and grateful for the incredible opportunities this career has given me,” the Muskogee native replied. “I think it’s so important not to take anything for granted – which I know is something so many of us have been able to reflect on these past couple of years – because you hold a little tighter to it.”

She added, “I know I certainly have.”

Carrie Underwood was also asked about that experience on the long-running reality competition.

“There is a lot going on in addition to preparing to perform songs in front of a live television audience every week, which is the most important thing to focus on,” she said. “But it’s good training for what’s to come should someone end up having a career as an artist after the show.”

Carrie Underwood won the fourth season of American Idol in 2005. She broke through with a performance of “Alone” by Heart. After the performance, Simon Cowell predicted that she’d win the show and she’d also outsell all previous winners of the show. The man knows what he’s doing.

She’s been leaning into her rock and roll side lately. Her latest single is “I Hate My Heart,” and it’s a 180 from the lead single on the record, “Ghost Story.” This one has a lot more edge, and helps you realize how her cover of Guns N’ Roses works.

Carrie Underwood’s ‘Denim & Rhinestones’ Tour Rolls On

The ‘Denim & Rhinestones’ tour is coming to a city near you. No, really. If you live in the United States and this tour doesn’t come near you, your home must be in Alaska or Hawaii. It’s going everywhere.

After her stop in Milwaukee, she hits Minneapolis, Grand Forks, North Dakota and Tulsa in October. She continues throughout November, kicking the month off at the Moody Center in Austin, Tex. on November 2. Carrie Underwood also hits Houston in the Lone Star State, and she’ll sweep across the Midwest again, stopping in cities like Kansas City, St. Louis and Moline, Ill. She heads to Denver along the way, and she takes a break after a stop in San Francisco on November 19.

The break takes her through the holiday, but she fires it back up on February 2 in Miami. On the 2023 leg, she’ll hit Madison Square Garden in New York City and TD Garden in Boston. She has a big homecoming show at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on March 1. It wraps on March 17 at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle. Check out all of her dates and get ticket information for each at her website.