Carrie Underwood Opens Up About How Getting Out in Nature, Tuning Out Social Media Helps Her Mental Health

For Carrie Underwood, being one of the world’s most famous singers comes with its pressures. When she’s not showing off her powerhouse vocals onstage, Underwood makes sure to take mental health breaks. And a couple of the ways that Underwood has found that help her get to a better place mentally includes getting outside and unplugging from her devices.

Recently, she spoke out during an episode of Audacy’s I’m Listening about the “benefits” of being in nature. She addresses how it’s not only good for her physical health, but also she finds that it gives her time to find some perspective. “There are so many incredible benefits to just being outside and soaking in Vitamin D, but also getting to grow something,” she said.

In particular, Underwood likes to get her hands in the dirt and work in her garden. “It’s quiet outside,” she adds. “You’re very in tune with nature. You can hear the birds chirping and the wind through the breeze. You’re kind of alone with your thoughts, and I feel like there’s a lot of life lessons in gardening that you just think about as you are gardening.”

Carrie Underwood on How She Handles Social Media

Along with spending time enjoying nature, Underwood likes to ditch her phone for a bit. While she enjoys sharing parts of her life and keeping up with others online, Underwood takes measures to make sure she doesn’t get caught up in any online dialog that she doesn’t find beneficial.

“I love to put things out there, I love people, I love to follow people, I love to see what they’re up to, I love to tell people what I’m up to, but I don’t read comments,” she said.

In fact, Underwood spoke about how it was an incredibly important decision to ignore the comments from folks that she doesn’t know or follow. “I think that’s one of the bests things I could have ever done,” she said. “I might see the top ones that are from people I follow, from people I know, but after that, I just don’t need to know.”

Underwood continued by saying, “If I posted a picture of it, it’s because I’m proud of it or I liked it or I was having fun while I was doing it, and I don’t necessarily need to know what everybody thinks about it.”

And, of course, a huge part of Underwood’s life outside of music revolves around her family. Most recently, her husband, Mike Fisher, posted an adorable video of their son that fans can’t seem to get enough of.