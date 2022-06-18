Carrie Underwood Opens Up About Her Marriage, Says She & Mike Fisher Make ‘Such a Great Team’

Carrie Underwood recently opened up about her marriage, heaping praise on her husband Mike Fisher ahead of Father’s Day. The two have been married for nearly 12 years and have two sons together; 7-year-old Isaiah and 3-year-old Jacob. Fisher is a former NHL player for the Ottawa Senators and Nashville Predators. He retired in 2018, and he, Underwood, and their boys live in their dream home on a Tennessee ranch.

Per WEZL in Charleston, South Carolina, Underwood gushed about her family in a statement. She began by commenting on the two “incredible” fathers in her life. “Well, I am very lucky in my life to have two incredible fathers,” she said. “My own father and then I get to watch my husband be a father to our boys – strong, amazing men, I am very lucky to be around them.”

She then went on to talk about her husband’s love for their boys, and how he interacts with them. “Mike as a dad is just super involved in our boys’ lives, very hands on,” she shared. “It takes a team, definitely, to be able to support my crazy life and Mike’s always running around doing a lot of charity things; he’s always meeting with people and he’s on different boards and stuff like that, so we’re very much switching off duties as far as taking [the] boys here and there to school and sports and to all the extra-curricular activities.”

She continued, “I just love that I feel like we’re such a great team. I love it that he gets to now work with Isaiah on sports and things like that, and I know he loves it too.”

Carrie Underwood clearly has a ton of love and support in her intense life; she’s always busy with music, performing, or traveling. It’s nice to know that she and her family also have time to just be normal as well.

Carrie Underwood continued, commenting on her favorite qualities in her husband. “So, I think that’s one of my favorite qualities about Mike is just how hands-on of a father he is and very willing to pick up the slack when I’m crazy busy,” she said.

She also shared that the family keeps faith very close to their hearts in everything they do. “Obviously, he’s just a very Godly father, as well,” she shared. “He keeps God as the center of our family and gets to teach our boys all about that, as well. So, he’s just a great guy all around.”

Underwood had nothing but great things to say about her husband, and they sound like a solid, loving team. She’s spoken previously about how Fisher breaks her out of her comfort zone as well; he’s extroverted, while she’s introverted, and so he gets them out of the house. Quite a team, indeed.