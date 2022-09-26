Carrie Underwood Opens Up About Mental Health, How She Deals With Social Media

Country singer and icon Carrie Underwood is preparing for her upcoming tour. She sat down with a podcast and talked about mental health.

Underwood’s tour, “Denim & Rhinestones,” kicks off in just a few weeks. The singer opened up about dealing with mental health issues in the midst, and shared how she handles social media.

“When I need a mental health break, the music that I will go to would be more praise and worship music,” she shared on ‘I’m Listening.’ “If I play it in my house when I’m making dinner or cleaning, it’s just positive energy filling the house in the forms of sound waves. It’s really nice, and it’s uplifting, and it’s encouraging.”

No matter who you are, it is very likely that you have experienced internet trolls. Underwood is all too familiar, as most people in the public eye are. However, she shared what she does about them — she ignores them.

“I think one of the best things I could’ve ever decided to do for myself as far as social media [is] I don’t read comments; I think that’s one of the best things I could’ve ever done,” she said. “I don’t need to know. I’m doing my thing. I’m having a great time. If I posted a picture of it, it’s because I’m proud of it or I liked it or I was having fun while I was doing it. And I don’t necessarily need to know what everybody thinks about it.”

Underwood also shared on the podcast a stress relieving activity that she frequents.

“One of the biggest hobbies I have that helps me unwind is gardening. I love being outside,” she said. “There’s so many incredible benefits to being outside and soaking in vitamin D, but then also getting to grow something.”

Carrie Underwood Shares Stress-Relieving Hobbies, Prepares for Tour

The star stated that it’s relaxing to be “in tune with nature” and alone with her thoughts. She also said that it’s rewarding when you are able to eat what you have been growing — “which is also so good for your body and so good for your brain and everything in between,” she said.

The singer has been sharing tour information on her social media as the launch date comes closer. Just yesterday she shared a post with the caption: “3 WEEKS AWAY !!! Any guesses on what song I’m rehearsing here? #DenimAndRhinestonesTour.”

Underwood announced the tour back in May. She shared on Instagram: “I am so excited to announce that I will officially be hitting the road for THE DENIM & RHINESTONES TOUR! Tickets go on sale this Friday and you can get all the info at carrieunderwoodofficial.com. LET’S GOO! #DenimAndRhinestones.”

Underwood’s tour kicks off this October.