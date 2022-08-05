Carrie Underwood’s Performance During CMA Fest Performance Has Social Media Going Wild

Whenever eight-time Grammy winner Carrie Underwood steps on a stage and picks up a microphone, people go wild. And she proved that more than ever when this summer’s CMA fest aired earlier this week.

The Sunday Night Football singer took the stage on June 11th as a headliner for the annual event. 2022 CMA Music Festival ticket holders were lucky enough to watch the songstress belt out her biggest hits and catch over 30 other Country music stars. But the rest of us had to wait until August 3rd to watch the performance on ABC.

During her set, Underwood sang her new single, Ghost Story. And she also reached back to some of her fans’ favorite tunes like Church Bells, Jesus Take The Wheel, Wasted, and Before He Cheats.

As she owned the Nissan Stadium stage, she did it in true Carrie Underwood Denim and Rhinestone fashion. The 39-year-old donned an ultra-high pair of cut-off jean shorts, a shimmering red tank top, and thigh-high studded cowboy boots. And she had her signature blonde hair flowing in loose curls.

Fans Can’t Stop Talking About Carrie Underwood’s Performance

Though Underwood’s performance dropped two days ago, people still can’t stop talking about how flawlessly she sang. And they’re handing the star props all over social media.

“Carrie Underwood at the CMA Fest tonight!” Ronnie Pinkowitz swooned on Twitter. “Wow!”

One person even penned Underwood a personal letter of thanks for being so predictably spectacular.

“Carrie, I just watched your performance at CMA Fest tonight,” wrote Michael Hiser. “I don’t care when or where it is that I see you perform, you blow me away [every time]. You had the crowd so excited, and me with it. I’ll be your #1 fan ’till my dyin’ day.”

“@carrieunderwood finally killed it on the performance with two songs “Good Girl” & “Ghost Story” at the CMA Fest 2022,” Kenneth Cooke wrote. “The queen never disappoints she knows how to put[on] a good show she’s truly the queen of country music.”

But while it seems that Carrie Underwood is getting all the credit for an amazing CMA Fest, there were plenty of other singers who also blew the crowd away with their envious vocals. A few of the other acts included Luke Combs, Kelsea Ballerini, Cole Swindell, and Thomas Rhett. And the event was hosted by the equally talented Country stars Dierks Bently and Elle King.

If you missed the three-hour star-studded concert, you’re in luck. After playing on ABC, the special moved to Hulu. And it’s currently available for all subscribers.