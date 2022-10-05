carrie-underwood-posts-exciting-update-about-her-denim-and-rhinestones-tour

We are just days away now from the start of Carrie Underwood’s long-awaited Denim & Rhinestones tour. It has been all about the buzz while we wait for the production to finally come to fruition. And, now the Ghost Story singer is giving us a sneak peek update on her Twitter account. Keeping us on our toes as she prepares to launch the tour in just 10 days!

“10 days away!” Carrie Underwood writes in her Wednesday Twitter post. Of course, we all know what the country music superstar is talking about as she adds the hashtag #DenimAndRhinestonesTour to the Twitter post.

In the clip, Carrie Underwood gives us some exciting sneak peeks as she practices on the stage, clearly excited about her upcoming shows! From some fancy footwork to some clips featuring Underwood where you just know she’s belting out some of our favorite hits, this clip shows us the upcoming Denim & Rhinestones tour will certainly be a good time!

Carrie Underwood Is Hardly Slowing Down As She Prepares For Her Lastest Tour After A Busy Summer

Carrie Underwood has had a summer full of exciting events. From tribute shows, multiple awards-show performances, and plenty of festival events, Underwood has certainly been keeping busy. But that was only the beginning for the star as she’s been working tirelessly preparing for her upcoming Denim & Rhinestones tour.

In fact, Carrie Underwood spent weeks doing a press tour as she started to gear up for the production. She even made it all the way over to the United Kingdom where she also took a few days to perform with Guns N’ Roses.

Denim & Rhinestones Tour Gets Underway In South Carolina On October 15

The tour launches on October 15 in Greenville South Carolina at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. The tour will then take the Before He Cheats all over the country over the next five months wrapping up on March 2023. The star will be taking a little time to unwind around the holidays.

Among the various arenas at which Underwood will be performing over the next few months is Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky. where Underwood is set to hit the stage on October 20. She will then make a stop in Austin Texas in early November where she will take the stage at the Moody Center in Austin, Tex.

Carrie Underwood’s Denim & Rhinestones tour will wrap up on March 17 in Seattle Washington. Check out all of the upcoming tour dates and so much more on Underwood’s website.