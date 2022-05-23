Carrie Underwood Posts Rare Photo of Her Sons as Las Vegas ‘Reflection’ Shows Come to an End

Carrie Underwood ended her Las Vegas residency recently and posted a few photos on Instagram to celebrate the momentous occasion. One of those photos was a rare one featuring her two sons, Isaiah and Jacob. Her oldest, Isaiah, turned 7 this February, while Jacob turned 3 a month before. In the photo, the two-sport slick-looking jackets bearing their mother’s name, with the words “Reflection: The Las Vegas Residency” embroidered below.

Looks like the boys came out to support their mom for her last show; just goes to show how dedicated Carrie Underwood’s family is. They support her in her life and her career, no matter what endeavor she finds herself working on. Right now, that endeavor is preparing for her Denim & Rhinestones Tour, which kicks off October 15.

Underwood has a few appearances before her tour as well; she’ll be at the Grand Ole Opry for two shows on June 7, then performing at the CMA Music Fest on the 11th. On July 7, she’s performing at the Country Concert 2022 in Ohio, then on August 21 she’ll be at the Iowa State Fair. So, there are a few chances to see her in the summer, but Fall 2022 and Winter 2023 are really going to be the times to see her shine.

Tickets for the Denim & Rhinestones Tour are on sale now, and we’ve got the complete list of dates available as well. Additionally, Jimmie Allen is joining Underwood as opener. “Denim & Rhinestones” the album comes out on June 10, while Allen’s third album “Tulip Drive” releases on June 24.

In addition to a photo of her stylish sons, Carrie Underwood also shared a few snaps from her last performance of Reflection, at least for now. She shared some photos on Instagram of her various outfits and set changes, which are rightfully covered in rhinestones.

“And that’s a wrap on #REFLECTION shows for 2022!” she wrote in the caption. “I’m gonna miss our #Vegas crew, and of course, the fans! We’ll see you next year back at @resortsworldlv but until then, catch us out on the road in a city near you for the #DenimAndRhinestones Tour!”

In the first two photos, Underwood–who recently released another new song–is just dripping in rhinestones, and honestly I wouldn’t expect any less. THe set design looks amazing as well, and there’s one photo where she’s singing underneath a wall of water while wearing a flowing blue gown. Overall, it seems like Carrie Underwood had an amazing time performing for fans during her residency. From what she’s posted, it sounds like she’ll be back again next year, but we’ll wait for official news on that before we get our hopes up.