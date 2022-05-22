Carrie Underwood Posts Series of Epic Photos After Ending Las Vegas ‘Reflection’ Shows

Carrie Underwood returned to Las Vegas recently to close out her Reflection residency and posted a series of photos to commemorate the last show. In a post on Instagram, Underwood shared some epic photos from the show, featuring her in various different states of performance.

“And that’s a wrap on #REFLECTION shows for 2022!” she captioned the photos. “I’m gonna miss our #Vegas crew, and of course, the fans! We’ll see you next year back at @resortsworldlv but until then, catch us out on the road in a city near you for the #DenimAndRhinestones Tour!”

Underwood recently announced that tickets are on sale now for her upcoming Denim & Rhinestones Tour, which kicks off on October 15 in Greenville, SC. The album comes out June 10, so there’s plenty of time to memorize all the new lyrics. Her Fall tour takes her through the Midwest and across to California for a bit until November. Then, in February 2023, she picks it up again starting in Miami, FL, traveling the east coast and out west again for additional dates. Jimmie Allen will join her on tour as opener, with his new album “Tulip Drive” due out on June 24.

Carrie Underwood’s Reflection shows look like they were a blast, though. First of all, there are those incredible outfits. For most of the show, she’s decked out in–you guessed it–denim and rhinestones, or some form of the two. She has a super cool denim jacket bedazzled with gems, and she basically spends most of her shows dripping in rhinestones. It’s all very on-brand for the new album; glitzy and glamorous, but still with that girl-next-door vibe that Carrie Underwood brings just by being Carrie Underwood.

Carrie Underwood Celebrates the End of Her Las Vegas Residency, Also Releases Another Song from New Album

In one photo, she’s shown singing while under a wall of water, wearing a flowing blue gown. Another photo features aerial stunts similar to the ones she did in her CMT Awards “Ghost Story” performance. Though, the stunt design for her residency looks a lot more involved and intricate than the taste we got at the awards show.

Overall, it looks like Carrie Underwood had a fun time performing in Las Vegas. This in turn makes it super fun for the audience. She’s said that she wants to take elements from her residency on the road for Denim & Rhinestones Tour, which promises a lot of acrobatics, set design, and killer performances.

Additionally, in preparation for the new album, Underwood released another single, titled “She Don’t Know.” In short, it’s a great revenge song for those who are beyond destroying a man’s truck to teach him a lesson. It’s grown-up, a sophisticated “eff you” to the cheating husband and the mistress. It says plainly, “you can have him, I don’t want him anymore”; Underwood did a great job capturing the feeling of being totally done with a man.