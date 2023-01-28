Carrie Underwood Posts Video Message She Sent to Her Youngest Son, And Every Parent Can Relate

Carrie Underwood is proving once again how well she juggles country music stardom and motherhood with a video that every parent can relate to.

The Grammy-winning mother of two has always been open about the unique challenges she faces raising her sons, Jacob and Isaiah, as she continues touring and living in the limelight. But she and her husband, Mike Fisher, always find ways to work out plans to prioritize family time and Underwood’s career.

Today, the 39-year-old gave us a glimpse of how she manages to do both when she posted a video message she sent to Jacob in 2022 when he was working on potty training while Underwood was on the road.

“Was looking through photos from last year and stumbled across this video message I sent to my youngest, Jake, regarding his progress in potty training. Enjoy the ridiculous voice and attempts at encouragement,” she captioned.

In the clip, Carrie Underwood has a face full of stage makeup and wears a plush robe. She looks as though she is either getting ready for a performance or appearance, or she is just finishing one. But no matter where she was in the process, she set aside some time to be Jake’s biggest cheerleader.

“Jakey-poo! Good job! Way to go! You went pee-pee in the potty!” she says in her best high-pitched mom voice. ” Yay! Good job, baby! I’m so proud of you! That makes mommy so happy. Good job, Woohoo!”

As she sends her encouragement, she waves her arms in the air and gives the now four-year-old a thumbs up.

“Update: we are now fully potty trained,” she concluded.

Carrie Underwood Embarks on First Tour Without Her Sons

Carrie Underwood became a mom in 2015 with Isaiah. At the time, she was 10 years into her career and her husband had yet to retire from the NLF. But she immediately put in her mind that she would make it work.

“I remember when we first found out we were gonna have him [Isaiah], it [was] like, ‘How are we gonna do this? Our lives are so crazy as it is,’ ” she told PEOPLE in 2017. “But you just make room, and you learn how important that family time is, and to be able to spend time and carve out some of that and maybe get to go on vacation and maybe get to go on a cruise — that stuff is so important to, like I said, make time for family. That’s what it’s all about.”

When she welcomed her first child, she outfitted her tour bus with a nursery and brought him along with her. She did the same when Jacob was born a few years later. Underwood continued to work with her family by her side until the boys began school.

Her current tour, Denim and Rhinestones, is the first tour she’s helmed without her kids by her side.

“They’ll be out to visit, she told the Today Show. “This tour, I’m going home a lot more than I ever have before. If there’s a way to get me home, even if it’s just for the day, [I’m going].”