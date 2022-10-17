Carrie Underwood Shares Precious Video of Her Sons at Their Mom’s First Concert

Carrie Underwood officially kicked off her tour this weekend in Greenville, South Carolina. And her sons made it out to the first show of the tour. Check out the video that she shared below.

“My sweet boys came to see their mommy’s first show! Jakey caught a few songs, at least, before he drifted off to dream land,” she captioned the post.

She added another comment to the video.

“One was blowing me kisses…one was sleeping soundly,” Carrie Underwood added.

Recently, Carrie Underwood spoke about how her oldest son is beginning to realize that folks know who mom is.

“I feel like Isaiah, who’s seven and a half, he’s becoming aware that it’s not normal,” she said. “He’ll go to school and someone will be like, ‘I saw your mom on TV last night.’ He’s just becoming more aware that his mom does something that’s not normal.”

But on this run, she’ll take some more time to spend at home.

“They’ll be out to visit,” she said. “This tour, I’m going home a lot more than I ever have before. If there’s a way to get me home, even if it’s just for the day.”

Carrie Underwood Enters the ‘Denim and Rhinestones’ Era

She’s already having a great time out on this run. She shared photos from the first stop in Greenville. That performance was on Saturday, October 15 at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. She also stepped behind the drum kit that night. She’s having a bit of a moment with rock and roll in 2022. Carrie Underwood joined none other than Guns N’ Roses for a pair of their dates in London. Axl Rose also joined her at Stagecoach earlier this year. Her latest single on country radio is a rocker. “Hate My Heart” is sure to climb to the top of the charts.

Next up for Carrie Underwood is a stop at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on October 17. Then she’s in Grand Rapids, Mich. before making a stop at the legendary Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky. She hits several legendary arenas in most corners of the United States. The trek will take her well into the new year.

She’ll be at the Moody Center in Austin, Tex. on November 2. And she has dates up until the holidays. She will take a couple of months off in the middle for the holidays and for some time at home with the boys.

In the new year, she’ll hit everywhere from Madison Square Garden in New York City to Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. She has a big hometown show on March 1 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. It wraps up in Seattle on March 17. Check out all of the dates and get ticket information on her website.