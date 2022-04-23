Carrie Underwood Recalls the Time She Managed to Spill Chocolate Pudding on the Ceiling

Call it what not to do while cooking, according to Carrie Underwood. The country music superstar revealed a kitchen mishap while replying to a tweet from Chris Pratt.

The Jurassic World actor was offering his own kitchen tips based on his screwups. He tweeted a video with the caption “Precision is the key to peak performance.”

And in the video, Pratt said “whatever you do guys, do not stick the spoon in the blender while it’s blending to stir up your spinach protein shake. You end up getting spinach everywhere. It’s all over the counter.”

Well, Carrie Underwood knows the feeling. Plus, she had Pratt beat on kitchen horror stories involving a blender.

So she replied to Pratt: “I once stuck the blender plunger in the open top of the spinning blender while making chocolate avocado pudding. The blender yanked the plunger out of my hand and spit it up several feet in the air. And that is how I got chocolate pudding on the ceiling.”

So it was like chocolate pudding dancing on the ceiling? (OK, Lionel Richie references don’t help in telling a Carrie Underwood story). We also didn’t know chocolate avocado pudding was a thing. But the internet is chock full of recipes.

Carrie Underwood is doing way more these days than offering up kitchen tips. On Friday, she released the third single from her upcoming album “Denim and Rhinestones.” This one is called “Crazy Angels.” And it was one of the 12 songs she co-wrote for the album set for release on June 10.

And maybe she’s describing herself as a Crazy Angel. When she previewed the album, she said: “These are musical influences that are all in me and work their way out. And I just decided this time not to get in their way. I think this whole album ended up being a big reflection of me as a person and as an artist.”

In “Crazy Angels,” Carrie Underwood sings: “I’m a walking contradiction, baby, don’t you try to figure me out.

Got Holy Ghost conviction, confliction when the sun goes down. You know where to find me on a Sunday morning. But tonight, I come with a whiskey warning.

“Sweetheart with a wild side, girl next door with a rebel smile. Guess I’m one of those crazy angels, tilted halo with a neon shine. Call me one of those crazy angels, even good girls wanna have a good time. Heaven knows I’m flying low tonight.”

She’s had a supernatural theme to some of her songs. Last month, she released “Ghost Story.” And that’s a song about a woman haunting her ex’s home and his thoughts. Underwood first performed the song at the Grammys. Then, she sang it for the CMT Awards, even doing aerials at the end.

Here’s the lyric video to the new Carrie Underwood song. Enjoy your Saturday.