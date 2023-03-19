Carrie Underwood Reflects on Leg 2 of Denim and Rhinestones Tour With Epic Recap

Just after the second leg of her Denim and Rhinestones tour came to an end, country music megastar Carrie Underwood took to her Instagram to share an epic recap of her shows.

“So many incredible shows and audiences this year!” Underwood gushed in the post. “Leg 2 of Denim and Rhinestones Tour was one to remember.”

Carrie Underwood kicked off the second leg of her Denim and Rhinestones Tour at the beginning of February. It came to an end on Friday (March 17th). Among the memorable moments included her duets with fellow country stars Jason Aldean and Brad Paisley as well as her performance with rock music legend Axl Rose.

Following her big tour’s end, Carrie Underwood will perform at the Boots in the Park event on April 1st in San Diego, California. She’ll be taking a bit of a break from live performances until June, then making a return to Las Vegas for another round of her REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency. She’ll perform June 21st, 23rd, 24th, 28th and June 30th. The country music star has one show on July 1st before taking a break from Vegas. She will resume her residency in September.

Carrie Underwood Recently Shared She Still Drives the Ford Mustang She Won From ‘American Idol’

Along with finishing the second leg of her Denim and Rhinestones tour, Carrie Underwood recently revealed that she still drives the Ford Mustang she won from American Idol.

While chatting with Today’s Country Radio With Kelleigh Bannen last week, Underwood spoke about how she uses the vehicle when her actual car is in the shop. “So, I have my blue Mustang,” she explained. And every once in a while something will happen where I’ll have my car getting serviced or whatever, and I’ll get to drive that car.”

Carrie Underwood said that those times when she drives the Mustang make her want to drive it more. Mostly because she believes that her time on American Idol is a pivotal point in her life. “That was the car that I was driving around when I first moved to Tennessee, and I’m very, very glad I still have that car.”

Underwood also said that getting in the car brings her back to those proud moments. “Every time I get in it, I’m always like, ‘Why don’t I just drive this more often?’ Just because it makes me feel good.”

Meanwhile, Carrie Underwood also has two other events to celebrate alongside the end of her Denim and Rhinestones Tour. Not only did she celebrate her 40th birthday with her adorable family, but she also surprised her fans by releasing her latest single Out of That Truck.