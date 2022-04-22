Carrie Underwood Releases ‘Crazy Angels’: ‘Even Good Girls Wanna Have a Good Time’

Carrie Underwood is gearing up to release her newest studio album, “Denim & Rhinestones,” and she just revealed another single alongside the amazing “Ghost Story” and the titular “Denim & Rhinestones.” This new song, “Crazy Angels”–which Underwood gave us a sneak peek of earlier this week–is a fun, rollicking female anthem for the good girls with a bit of a wild side. You can find them in church on Sunday morning, but Saturday night is for the girls.

Written by Carrie Underwood, David Garcia, and Lydia Vaughan, “Crazy Angels” is so much fun. If “Ghost Story” is the sequel to “Before He Cheats,” I’m going to put it into the universe that “Crazy Angels” is the prequel to “Last Name.”

In a press release, Underwood spoke about the album, and how it feels like a throwback and new material at the same time. “We cover a lot of ground on this album. We have a lot of songs that have a bit of a ‘throwback’ feel, but they sound super fresh. I grew up listening to so many different kinds of music and that is extremely evident in this body of work,” she said. “I think this whole album ended up being a big reflection of me as a person and as an artist.”

Carrie Underwood’s ‘Crazy Angels’ is Reminiscent of Both Shania Twain and Kesha

Carrie Underwood’s new song “Crazy Angels” reminds me of a lot of things, but specifically, it’s reminiscent of Shania Twain’s “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” in its pure celebration of being a woman who wants to have some fun. The interesting take on it is that these women in the song are angels who have “checked our wings at the door.” I get the sense that they’re not literal angels, yet the idea is still cute and fun. In a literal sense, they’re just good girls who want to let loose.

“Crazy Angels” also reminds me of a 2017 Kesha song, “Woman.” This song is a little more rowdy and spunky, with lyrics like “I’m a motherf—-ing woman, baby, that’s right / I’m just having fun with my ladies here tonight” and “Don’t buy me a drink / I make my money / Don’t touch my weave / don’t call me ‘honey.'” This Kesha song is a celebration of being a woman who constantly has fun, who’s independent to the highest degree, as opposed to a woman who’s letting loose for the night. Still, the sentiments are similar.

Underwood’s new song is also reminiscent of “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” as mentioned earlier. “The girls need a break, tonight we’re gonna take / The chance to get out on the town / We don’t need romance, we only wanna dance / We’re gonna let our hair hang down,” Shania sings in her 1997 hit. These three songs are right on the money: women love to let loose and have fun together. For all my ladies out there, if you ever meet me drunk in a bar bathroom, you’re my new best friend.