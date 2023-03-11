Carrie Underwood Releases New Single ‘Out Of That Truck’ on Her 40th Birthday, Posts Session Footage

While celebrating her 40th birthday, Carrie Underwood took to her social media accounts to give fans a sneak peek of her new single Out Of That Truck.

In the birthday post, Underwood shared some behind the scene footage of her working on the track. “Had some fun in the studio recently and for my birthday, I wanted to share my new song “Out Of That Truck” with all of you!” the country music star declared.

Fans quickly flocked to Carrie Underwood’s Instagram account to celebrate her birthday as well as gush about the new song. “Yes, girl! So excited for this guitar energy,” one fan declared. Another fan went on to add, “Happy Birthday Carrie!!! Hope you have the best with your boys and [are] surrounded by Love. This new song is amazing just like you.”

Carrie Underwood is currently on tour. She will be performing at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona on Saturday (March 11th). The singer and songwriter will then go to Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Monday (March 13th). Her shows will end on Friday (March 17th) at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington. She will then perform at the Boots in the Park event on April 1st in San Diego, California.

Carrie Underwood Admitted She Used to ‘Lose Respect’ For Live Performers

During an interview with Rolling Stone last fall, Carrie Underwood spoke about how live performances would make her lose respect for some artists over the years.

“I love to sing, and I’ve always taken pride in the work I’ve put in on my vocals,” Underwood explained. “I do want to sound good. Growing up and going to concerts or seeing my favorite artists on TV, if they didn’t sound like they were supposed to sound, it was always so deflating.”

That was when Carrie Underwood said she lost respect for those who sang differently on stage than on their records. “When I’d go to a concert and hear them drop keys, I was like, ‘You can’t hit the notes! Why’d you record them if you can’t sing them?’ That stuff is important to me.”

Also during her interview with Rolling Stone, Underwood said that she grew up idolizing Axl Rose’s vocal talents. “The way I learned to sing was I would pick really hard vocalists to try to emulate, and his voice always mesmerized me,” she shared.

Carrie Underwood went on to add that she has been covering Guns N’ Roses her whole life. Last spring, Underwood and Axl Roses performed together Sweet Child O’ Mine and Paradise City together. “They were so different,” she said about Axl Rose and others like him during an interview with E! News in 2015. “I look at people like him and Freddie Mercury, those people who were doing all these crazy runs.”