Carrie Underwood Reveals Her Favorite Songs From ‘Denim & Rhinestones’ Album

Denim & Rhinestones was released on Friday, and fans have had a few days to discover their favorite tracks. Carrie Underwood released four of the tracks before the allbum arrived. “Ghost Story” is still a smash at country music radio. She also released “Crazy Angels,” “She Don’t Know” and the title track. But now, fans have 12 tracks to choose from, and Underwood is opening up about her own favorites.

In an interview with ET, she says that it depends on her mood.

“I do love ‘Denim & Rhinestones,'” she began. “I love ‘Pink Champagne.’ I love ‘Crazy Angels.’ I love ‘Garden.’ I don’t know. It wouldn’t have gotten on there if I didn’t love them.”

Check out the entire interview below.

Carrie Underwood Dazzles at CMA Fest

Carrie Underwood capped off her big week with a sold-out headlining performance at Nissan Stadium on Saturday. She shared the stage with Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Brothers Osborne and Randy Houser. She also released an Amazon Music Live performance this week, which is available on Amazon Prime.

Underwood has a couple of festival dates this summer before formally kicking off the ‘Denim & Rhinestones’ Tour in October.

‘Denim & Rhinestones’ Era

Carrie Underwood also revealed a little more about the ‘Denim & Rhinestones’ Tour. It’s set to begin on October 15 at Bon Secours Wellness Center in Greenville, S.C.

“I predict a lot of denim,” she said. “A lot of rhinestones. Probably some fringe. Maybe some aerial stuff? I do like to fly. I feel like I’ve done that on many tours–one way or another–I’ve been up in the air. Sometimes I bring the band along with me. I don’t know if they like that or not. We’ll see. We’re kind of working out details now. But it’ll be really good, whatever we come up with.”

It will certainly be something that fans haven’t seen before. Talking about the tour to Good Morning America this week, Underwood revealed that she strives to make each era unique.

“I love to fully immerse myself in the eras that I get to create and the songs that I get to make,” she said. “And I feel like I’m just living this beautiful world in denim and rhinestones and it just makes me happy.”

The tour takes Underwood to arenas coast-to-coast and includes stops at legendary venues. She’ll perform at Madison Square Garden in New York, TD Garden in Boston, the Forum in Los Angeles and Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky. among others.

She’ll also return to Nashville to perform for the home crowd at Bridgestone Arena on March 1. In all, there are four months of dates that take her into the new year with a two-month break for the holidays in the middle. Check out the entire list of dates and get ticket information at her website.