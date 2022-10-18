Carrie Underwood Reveals a ‘Selfish’ Moment From Her ‘Denim & Rhinestones’ Tour

For months, Carrie Underwood has been working non-stop to prepare for her Denim & Rhinestones tour so she can give audiences non-stop, unforgettable experiences. And she made sure to reward herself with a “super-selfish” treat.

Underwood kicked off the tour last week. And for the next five months, she will make over 40 stops throughout the United States. Despite being a country music songstress, ticketholders will hear her belt Axl Rose’s classic rock hit Welcome to the Jungle, which is something she’s wanted to do for years.

“Guns N’ Roses is for sure a definite favorite,” she told USA Today. “And we’ve covered them throughout my career. But being around them [at Stagecoach] … I feel like I’ve been working up to Welcome to the Jungle for a while.”

“I figured if I’m going to do [the song], let’s do it now. That’s my super-selfish moment in the show – it’s all mine and for me!” she added.

Carrie Underwood Will Sing From a Floating ‘Orb’

And the special features don’t stop there. Carrie Underwood also trained to add aerial work to her shows. Most notably, the 39-year-old mother of two spends some time singing from an “orb” that hovers over the audience.

Underwood said the idea to add the feat to her Denim and Rhinestone tour came from her performance at the 2022 CMT Awards. The experience was so exciting that she had to find a way to do it again.

“I was like, how can we implement something else in our show? I love (secondary) stages (at the back of the arena) because I enjoy seeing everyone rather than just feeling their presence. I had to get back there somehow,” she admitted. “So I might as well fly!”

But, unfortunately, this tour won’t be all about fun. When Underwood hit the road, it was her first time doing so without her husband, Mike Fisher, and their two sons, Isiah, 7, and Jacob, 3.

When her first son was born, the singer outfitted her tour bus with a nursery. And when she had her second, both were still young enough to tag along. But now, her kids have other obligations. So they’ll have to stay back with Fisher while she helms to tour solo.”

“For the first time since my last two tours, they won’t be with me,” she told the publication. “The oldest is in school and we don’t want to disrupt his schedule too much. But we roll through a town and will play a show, and I’ll go back to Nashville for the day and fly back out.”