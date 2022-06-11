Carrie Underwood Reveals What Her ‘Denim & Rhinestones’ Era Means

Carrie Underwood is officially entering her Denim & Rhinestones era, and we couldn’t be more excited if we tried. Denim & Rhinestones dropped on Friday, June 10; with her previous two albums being spiritual and faith-themed, we’re ready to get back to some good old-fashioned Carrie Underwood fun.

On a recent Good Morning America appearance, Underwood explained exactly what exactly it means when she says that Denim & Rhinestones is an era. “I love to fully immerse myself in the eras that I get to create,” she said, “and the songs that I get to make. And I feel like I’m just living, I’m just living in this beautiful world in denim and rhinestones and it just makes me happy.”

As long as Carrie Underwood is happy, we’re happy too. She seems to be thriving with this new album, throwing it back to her early days of fun, bubbly, pop-country anthems, while also staying grown-up and polished. Denim & Rhinestones is like Carnival Ride or Some Hearts, but matured like a fine wine. Truly, the beginning of a sparkly, shiny, bedazzled era for Carrie Underwood and fans alike.

What We Thought About Carrie Underwood’s ‘Denim & Rhinestones’

Right out of the gate, the title track, “Denim & Rhinestones” brings an old-school vibe sonically; it calls to mind 80s and 90s Japanese City Pop, actually. But, Carrie Underwood’s famously challenging vocals shine through, as they do on the entire album. Her voice is crystal clear, smooth and easy, but this is Carrie Underwood turned up to 11; she’s giving her everything on this album creatively, musically, emotionally.

“Velvet Heartbreak” brings out more of Underwood’s country roots, and what is it with country women and velvet? Either way, this song turns smoothly into “Ghost Story,” which is Underwood’s most celebrated single from Denim & Rhinestones. The video is delightfully spooky, giving “Moulin Rouge,” dark burlesque vibes.

The whole album is definitely “sing into your hairbrush” fun, as Carrie Underwood previously hoped it would be. It calls to mind early Underwood, but it’s more. Just as Palomino was Miranda Lambert’s polished take on her old sound while still being a wholly new concept, so is Denim & Rhinestones for Carrie Underwood.

Underwood Shares Photos From New Album Live Event in Nashville

In celebration of Denim & Rhinestones, Carrie Underwood hosted a live event and performance at Nashville’s Historic Bell Tower on Thursday, June 9. Afterward, she shared photos from the event, which was livestreamed on Amazon Music’s Twitch channel and Prime Video.

The venue was decked out with huge diamond sculptures hanging from the ceiling, and plenty of lighting effects. “I had so much fun last night kicking off the #DenimAndRhinestones album!” Underwood wrote on Instagram. “You can watch my @amazonmusiclive performance now on @primevideo!”

The live performances were only for Thursday, but the Denim & Rhinestones Experience will continue until Sunday, June 12. It’s an immersive pop-up event with wardrobe exhibits, interactive displays, and custom merch designed by local artists. Make sure to check it out if you’re both in Nashville and a Carrie Underwood fan.