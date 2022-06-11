carrie-underwood-reveals-what-she-eats-before-every-performance

Country music superstar Carrie Underwood is on the road a lot. Part of her routine is making sure she’s eating clean! The singer-songwriter recently talked to an Audacy podcast about her dietary habits while out on the road. When you spend weeks and months on a tour bus, sometimes it can be easy to give in to fast food and quick, unhealthy snacks.

However, after about two decades in the business, Underwood knows what she needs and what she doesn’t need. And, if you follow the country singer on social media, you’ll know that she is always in the gym whenever she can be. With the big productions, filled with energy and giant sets – staying in shape is a must.

She dished to Katie Neal, on Audacy Check In, about what’s on her dishes.

“I usually eat these bars for breakfast,” she explained. “They can be different flavors, but they’re raw, kind of nut butter based.

“Lunches are maybe some ‘tu-no,’ not tuna because I don’t eat [meat],” the singer said about her vegan protein choice. “I always eat [some] lupini beans. Hummus and veggies are always on the menu.”

This won’t shock many Carrie Underwood fans, but the singer loves having a tight schedule. With her show days being the most structured of all, she knows where she needs to be when she needs to be there, and so does everyone else.

“Every show day right before we go on, we’ll kind of hang out, me and the band we just laugh. I have such a great band. … Everybody’s funny,” she went on. “We hang out. We say a prayer and we got out and do our thing.”

That’s the dream, isn’t it? Going out and doing your thing with a great group of friends – and thousands of people each night.

Carrie Underwood Will Be Eating Plenty of ‘Tu-no’ in Coming Months

With the brand new album, Denim & Rhinestones, it’s going to be a busy time for Carrie Underwood. She is fresh off a Las Vegas residency, had a Grammy-winning gospel album last year, and has so much momentum moving forward. Is it fair to say that she is country music’s leading woman right now? When you look at it, she and Miranda Lambert feel like the only options for that title.

At any rate, there is going to be a lot of “tu-no” being eaten on the Underwood tour bus coming up. The tour for the album is going to run through the Fall of 2022 and Spring of 2023. However, there are some dates throughout the summer that are listed on her website.

With all that she has put into this album, with an exhibit, a live Amazon Music performance, and more – it’s the Denim & Rhinestones era and Carrie Underwood fans are taking it all in.