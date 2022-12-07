Carrie Underwood Rocks Pantsuit at 2022 People’s Choice Awards, Social Media Has Thoughts

It was a night full of glitz, glamour, and star-studded styles during the 2022 People’s Choice Awards. During the event, stars like Shania Twain rocked the red carpet and the stage impressing viewers with some memorable looks and performances. Among these stylish stars to walk the red carpet during last night’s People Choice Awards was country music star Carrie Underwood. The If I Didn’t Love You singer donned a sleek pantsuit that was glittering in gold.

During the annual event, Underwood donned a matching shirt, a stunning blazer, and a matching pair of trousers. A look that perfectly meshes “business casual” with a lovely “country chic”. The suit was decorated with intricate gold bead designs from top to bottom.

Carrie Underwood can definitely shoot whiskey in this #PCAs look. pic.twitter.com/wcFRvqzQmH — E! News (@enews) December 7, 2022

Fans Are Loving Carrie Underwood’s Stunning People’s Choice Awards Look

As Carrie Underwood hit the red carpet this week, she completed her glamourous black and gold look by letting her blonde locks flow in a stunning wavy style. She topped the look off by adding a pair of gold heels and matching gold earrings.

And fans were loving the flashy yet casual style Undwerood was donning. One fan commented simply “…and she looks phenomenal!”

“No THAT is a classy outfit!” another commenter exclaims of Underwood’s People’s Choice Awards look. Another fan noted that, while they aren’t a fan of the gold decor included on Carrie Underwoods’ pantsuit, it is nice to see the star chose something unique for the event.

“It’s nice to see her in something different,” the fan comments of the People’s Choice Awards pants suit. “even if I don’t like the pattern.”

“She looked beautiful,” another commenter says of the star’s stylish look.

Underwood Took Home Her 10th PCA Honor During The Awards Show

Carrie Underwood may have created a buzz with her killer attire during the event. However, she was also up for a major award that night, Country Artist of the Year. Eight country music stars were up for this honor. Those nominated along with Underwood were Kane Brown, Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Combs, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert, Morgan Wallen, and Thomas Rhett.

Presenting the award was actress and comedian Amy Poehler who called Underwood’s name during the presentation. This award is the singer’s 10th PCA.

“So, who was it? Who was the murderer? Who should I accuse?” Underwood quips during her acceptance speech.

“This award, well this whole night, is all about the fans,” the singer continues.

“I certainly have just the most incredible fans. You guys have supported me for many years, especially out on the road this year,” she adds. “Thank you, guys, so much for all the love. What a wonderful early Christmas present. I can’t thank you enough. God bless.”