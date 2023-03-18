Carrie Underwood Says She Still Drives the Mustang From ‘American Idol’ Win

Nearly 20 years after Carrie Underwood was dubbed the winner of the fourth season of American Idol, the country music star revealed that she still drives the mustang she received from the popular singing competition.

During her recent appearance on Today’s Country Radio With Kelleigh Bannen, Underwood revealed details about her longtime vehicle. “I do still have the car that I won when I won American Idol,” Carrie shared. “So I have my blue Mustang. And every once in a while something will happen where I’ll have my car getting serviced or whatever, and I’ll get to drive that car.”

Carrie Underwood stated that the car always makes her want to drive it more. This is because it was part of a pivotal point in her life. “That was the car that I was driving around when I first moved to Tennessee,” she contained. “And I’m very, very glad I still have that car.”

Underwood then said that every time she gets into the vehicle she always has the same feelings. “I’m always like, ‘Why don’t I just drive this more often?’ Just because it makes me feel good.”

Carrie Underwood Shares More Details About Her New Single ‘Out of That Truck’

Meanwhile, Carrie Underwood spoke about her new single Out of That Truck and how it is about reflecting on memories of being in a pickup truck.

“We all have if it’s a date, place, or your house, or something that reminds us of people,” Underwood shared. “Whether it is like a former relationship or people that are in your life or currently in your life or whatever, it’s kind of like you just see fingerprints of people everywhere, if it’s a familiar space. And, so we kind of wanted to explore that in the song.”

Carrie Underwood said it is a big deal to spend time with somebody in a vehicle of some sort, especially out in the country. “You are riding around in trucks, it definitely would be a space that, if you’re leaving your mark physically in that space, it would just make that person always think of you and your time together.”

Underwood recently finished her long-running the Denim & Rhinestones tour. During one of the final performances, Carrie welcomed Axl Rose onto the stage to perform Guns N’ Roses hit track Welcome to the Jungle. The duo previously performed together at the 2022 Stagecoach Music Festival. At that performance, they sang Sweet Child O’ Mine and Paradise City.

Carrie Underwood previously explained that the performances were many years in the making. “I’ve been covering Guns N’ Roses my whole life, pretty much,” she said to Rolling Stone last summer. “And definitely onstage for the past 15 years at least.”