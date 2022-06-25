Carrie Underwood Says She’d ‘Rather Kill a Dude’ Than Sing About How Much She Loves Him

During a recent podcast appearance, country star Carrie Underwood amusingly explained why she’d rather sing about killing her man than loving him. Fans of the country singer who know her career well will realize there aren’t many overly mushy love songs in her catalog. She leans towards the vengeful side of things when it comes to relationship-based tracks. For example, “Before He Cheats,” one of her biggest hits from 2005.

These days, Underwood is happily married to former NHL pro Mike Fisher. The couple has been married for almost a dozen years. But just because she’s happily married does not mean she wants to sing about it. Underwood joined Amazon’s Country Heat Weekly podcast recently to talk about her new album and long career. During the interview, host Kelly Sutton brought up the fact that Underwood has enough tracks to create an entire album of only revenge songs.

“You know what I don’t have, though? Love songs,” Carrie Underwood answered. “I don’t sing love songs. I would rather kill a dude than talk about how much I love them.”

That might be bad news for her husband, but great news for Carrie Underwood fans. Especially since some of her biggest hits are of the revenge variety. The famous singer prefers to sing from the viewpoint of strong women in her songs, and we don’t blame her.

“It’s true. I just love the strong character that doesn’t take anything from anybody,” she added. “And even if it’s kind of in a different way, like you think about ‘Ghost Story,’ you know she’s not doing anything to get revenge on this guy. It’s just like, ‘I’m just telling you that you’re gonna want me back and I’m not gonna be there.'”

Carrie Underwood Talks More About Her ‘Revenge Songs’

As Carrie Underwood’s conversation with Kelly Sutton continued, the podcast host hilariously said they could create a playlist called “Carrie Strikes Back.” For starters, you’ve got “Before He Cheats,” “Two Black Cadillacs,” “Blown Away,” “Ghost Story,” and more.

“If you’ve been done wrong, I got you,” Underwood joked about singing so many revenge songs.

In fact, Underwood spoke more about her newest single “Ghost Story” from her recently released album, Denim & Rhinestones. Turns out, there’s a reason it has a similar vibe to some of the aforementioned revenge tracks since they were all written by the same group of songwriters.

“I’ve been writing a lot over the past year and some people that I work with – David Garcia, whose co-producer is Hillary Lindsey. I’ve been working with her since day one,” Underwood said. “And Josh Kear, who of course wrote ‘Before He Cheats.’ He wrote ‘Two Black Cadillacs.’ He wrote ‘Blown Away.’ So the three of them got together and they were specifically wanting to write a song for me because I’d been writing with all of them anyway. So they got together and did that.”

Denim & Rhinestones released earlier this month on June 10th. You can listen to “Ghost Story” and the rest of the country star’s new album on Spotify, Apple Music, or any of your favorite music streaming services.