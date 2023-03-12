Carrie Underwood Shares Sweet Birthday Cards From Her Sons Isaiah and Jacob

Carrie Underwood received some birthday love from two very important men in her life, her sons Isaiah and Jacob. She put up a couple of sweet photos on her Instagram Story on Friday. They were of two letters that her sons wrote to celebrate her 40th birthday.



“Things Jake loves about me…” Underwood wrote with her first post, alongside three heart emojis and a picture of 4-year-old son Jacob Ryan’s note. The paper, titled “Things I love about mommy,” listed things such as, “When she kisses me,” “How much she loves me,” “She’s beautiful,” “Her snuggles” and “When she dresses up.”

Carrie Underwood Shares Sweet Details From Son Isaiah’s Birthday Note To Her

In the next slide, Underwood wrote, “4 things Isaiah loves about me,’ with a snap of her 8-year-old son Isaiah Michael’s letter. The note read like a poem. Underwood’s oldest wrote, “4 Things I Love about Mommy! I love her snuggles, I love her kisses, I love her singing and most of all I love her love!”

Underwood shared other photos on her Instagram Story as well. One was of a birthday cake tower “made entirely of cheese wheels,” and a bunch of wines “starting from 1983” placed in a row behind it. Underwood joked that she “felt understood.”

Birthday Lady Shares How Much Cheese She Got On A Birthday Cake Tower

“For size context… I believe this is about 70 lbs. of cheese!” the mother of two captioned a selfie with the cake. It featured a “Happy Birthday” topping, as well as additional decorations on the cheese wheels, such as green grapes, figs, and flowers, PEOPLE reports.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Carrie Underwood shared how she began her birthday. She posted a photo of an omelet, raspberries and a slice of toast on a plate. Underwood captioned the post, “Breakfast in bed….”

Shortly after, her husband, Mike Fisher, dedicated a sweet birthday tribute to the singer on Instagram. “Happy birthday babe!! The boys and I love you so much!! #happybirthday,” wrote Fisher, 42, alongside a photo of Underwood posing with her five-tier birthday cake.

While she was celebrating her birthday with her family, she didn’t forget about her fans, either. Underwood released a new song, “Out Of That Truck.” In an Instagram post, she shared some behind-the-scenes footage of her working on the song in the studio. Underwood is still on tour at this time. She’s scheduled to play on Saturday night, March 11, in Glendale, Arizona, at the Desert Diamond Arena. Then, she’ll be at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Monday, March 13.