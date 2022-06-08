Carrie Underwood Sings at the Grand Ole Opry Ahead of Album Release: See Pics From the Performance

Carrie Underwood was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry in 2008. She’s regularly returned to the legendary stage to perform at the iconic venue. She did it again on Tuesday (June 7) in anticipation of Denim & Rhinestones, which is due on Friday. Check out some of the photos from her performance below.

“It’s always an honor to play the @opry !” she shared via Instagram. “Thanks to all who came out to see us all do what we love in such a sacred place!” The Opry was quick to return the love in the comments. The venue and radio program also shared a couple of photos via their own Instagram.

“Opry star @carrieunderwood treated the audience to new songs from her upcoming album out this Friday, and the hits to help us kick off this busy week in Nashville!” the caption read. The superstar’s performance continues an extended week of CMA Fest. While the party doesn’t officially begin until Thursday, “Darius & Friends,” hosted by Darius Rucker, began things at The Ryman on Monday.

CMA Fest Meets Carrie Underwood on Saturday

Carrie will head to Nissan Stadium on Saturday. She’ll be joined by Brothers Osborne, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs and Randy Houser. It’s a massive weekend celebration with hundreds of artists performing on multiple stages throughout the city.

The Nissan Stadium stage will also see performances from Brittney Spencer, Darius Rucker, Jason Aldean, Keith Urban, Shenendoah and Zac Brown Band on Thursday. Carly Pearce, Cole Swindell, Deana Carter, Gabby Barrett, Kane Brown, Kelsea Ballerini, Lainey Wilson and Thomas Rhett top the bill on Friday.

The weekend closes on Sunday with Angie K, Dierks Bentley, Elle King, Everette, Kylie Morgan, Lady A, Old Dominion, Parker McCollum, Russell Dickerson and Sara Evans. There’s a whole lot to see, and it’ll be impossible to catch it all. Learn more about the full schedule of events for CMA Fest and get tickets here.

Underwood’s ninth studio album, Denim & Rhinestones, is out on Friday. “Ghost Story,” released in March, is the first single. The title track was released in April, and “Crazy Angels” was released later that month. Following Saturday’s performance in Nashville, she’ll be at a couple of summer festivals: Country Concert 2022 in Fort Loramie, Ohio and the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines.

Carrie Underwood’s ‘Denim & Rhinestones’ Tour

The proper tour in support of the record kicks off this October at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C. on October 15. She’ll trek the country headlining arenas into the new year. There are 43 stops on the tour, including a return to the Music City on March 1 at Bridgestone Arena.