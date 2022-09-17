Carrie Underwood Sings Vince Gill Classic to Her Son in Heartwarming Throwback Video

Prior to the CMT Giants special honoring Vince Gill, Carrie Underwood took to her Instagram to share a video of her singing the country music icon’s hit track I Still Believe In You.

In the video, Carrie Underwood was heard singing I Still Believe in You with her husband Mike Fisher to their son, Jake, when he was a baby. “In honor of Vice Gill’s special night, here’s a flashback to one of my favorite baby Jake moments.”

Carrie Underwood was also featured during the CMT special and praised Gill for his long-running music career. “He’s an Okie boy, and I’m from Oklahoma,” Underwood explained. “I feel like getting to grow up and see him and other articles like him that were from a little bit down the road go on to live the dream that I wanted to someday maybe have was just super inspiring.”

The Ghost Story songstress further explained that she felt it was an honor to appear on the special. She also said that Gill has an incredible voice. To her, he created some of the most memorable songs in the current era of country music. “I feel like a lot of people kind of just trying to make this night, you know, special and kind of have.”

Carrie Underwood and Vince Gill previously performed How Great Thou Art together in 2011.

Along With Carrie Underwood Others Celebrate Vince Gill’s Music Accomplishments

As Carrie Underwood celebrated Vince Gill’s music success, others joined in to honor the country singer as well. Cody Johnson revealed during the CMT special that When I Call Your Name is his favorite Vince Gill song. This is due to the track being an “unapologetically” traditional country.

“The song shot to No. 1, and I wondered if that could ever happen to me,” Johnson explained. The fellow country singer stated that while he never met Gill before, he wanted to be involved with the special. “I flew from Minneapolis to be here. It was just so important. I’ve worked for 15 years for this opportunity to get one of these calls. In the words of the old farmers, you got to make hay while the sun shines.”

Johnson said that Gill is considered a “Giant” to him because when someone says the country singer’s name, everyone knows exactly who he is. “You can say the same thing for George Strait or Dolly Parton. There are certain people whose careers just had that much impact, and he’s one of them. If I ever get the chance, that’s what I’m going to tell him.”

Rodney Crowell, who also appeared in the special, said he and Gill have one of the longest friendships in the business. Crowell added that the friendship has been so long because he and Gill trust each other implicitly.