Carrie Underwood Slated to Perform at 2022 American Music Awards

Adding yet another performance to her already pretty busy schedule, Carrie Underwood is now set to take the stage at the 2022 American Music Awards later this month.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Carrie Underwood has joined the list of performers for the 2022 American Music Awards. Others performing are Pink, Imagine Dragons, JID, Tems, Wizkid, and. Hola. Additional performers will also be announced in the coming days. The event will be hosted by Wayne Brady and will air on November 20th through ABC.

It was further reported that Carrie Underwood will be performing Crazy Angels off her ninth studio album Denim & Rhinestones. Along with being one of the performers, Underwood is nominated for two awards. The categories are Favorite Female Country Artist and Favorite Country Album. Fan voting is now open through VoteAMAs.com and Twitter in all award categories.

Carrie Underwood also shared the exciting news about her upcoming performance at the American Music Awards on Instagram.

The news about Carrie Underwood’s American Music Award performance comes just days after it was revealed she would also be performing at the 2022 CMA Awards. The CMAs, which has been dubbed as Country Music Biggest Night, will take place at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on November 9th. Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning will co-host that event. The Show will open with a special tribute to Loretta Lynn, who passed away on October 4th.

Carrie Underwood Talks Performing Live Versus Recording Music

While speaking to Rolling Stone last month, Carrie Underwood spoke about how some musicians sound differently in person versus on recordings.

“I love to sing, and I’ve always taken pride in the work I’ve put in on my vocals. I do want to sound good,” Carrie Underwood stated. “Growing up and going to concerts or seeing my favorite artists on TV, if they didn’t sound like they were supposed to sound, it was always so deflating.”

Carrie Underwood then admitted she would end up losing respect for those who couldn’t hit high notes live. “I’d lose respect for them. Or when I’d go to a concert and hear them drop keys, I was like, ‘You can’t hit the notes! Why’d you record them if you can’t sing them?’ That stuff is important to me.”

But, Carrie Underwood said there is one singer that does impress her when it comes to performance. That would be Axl Rose. “The way I learned how to sing was I would pick really hard vocalists to try to emulate, and his voice always mesmerized me,” she continued. The Before He Cheats hitmaker went on to add, “I was like, ‘How is he doing the things that he’s doing?’”