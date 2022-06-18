Carrie Underwood Speaks About Her Two Sons: They Have ‘Terrible Taste in Music’

Carrie Underwood recently appeared on Audacy and shared, among other things, that her sons have “terrible taste in music.”

“Isaish would watch Power Rangers and then he would be like, ‘Can you play a Power Rangers song?'” she said. “In the car. It is a thing. You can just type in Power Rangers and lots of stuff will pop up. We’d go through that phase. We went through Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles songs. Just things that he would see on TV. The kids have terrible taste in music.”

Unless she’s using children’s television themes as her house music, the kids probably won’t be too upset when she doesn’t take them on tour this fall. They’d surely rather be breakdancing anyway, as they were filmed doing recently while mom performed at the Grand Ole Opry.

During a recent appearance on GMA, Carrie Underwood shared how her kids will spend the upcoming ‘Denim & Rhinestones’ Tour.

“My oldest, he’s 7, he’ll be in second grade this fall,” she began. “So I feel like we just kind of want to keep them at home as much as possible. But that said, they’ll probably come out on the weekends. And I’ll be swinging through Nashville quite a bit through the tour, so I’ll get to see them and, you know, juggle all the things like we always do.”

Carrie Underwood’s Summer Plans

Carrie Underwood had just two festivals on her summer schedule, but she added two return trips to the Grand Ole Opry in July. Barbara Mandrell’s 50th anniversary with the Opry arrives on July 30, and Underwood joins the bill.

“I’ll be back on the Opry stage for both shows to help honor this music legend and one of my musical heroes,” she said.

Those performances will be wedged between a stop at Country Concert 2022 in Fort Loramie, Ohio on July 7 and the legendary Iowa State Fair on August 21.

The ‘Denim & Rhinestones’ Tour

The boys will be staying at home for most of the fall while mom hits the road for what promises to be her biggest tour in years. The tour kicks off on October 15 at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C. She’ll play 43 shows between October and March, taking some time off for the holidays in between.

The trek sees her at some of the country’s most legendary areans, with stops like Madison Square Garden, Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, TD Garden in Boston and Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky. Carrie Underwood returns to play for the home crowd at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. on March 1. She’ll take Jimmie Allen along for the ride.

For a full list of concert dates and for ticket information, visit her website.