Carrie Underwood Speaks Out About Insane Amount of Duet Requests She Gets

Carrie Underwood is in demand. Most recently, she had a smash with Jason Aldean on “If I Didn’t Love You.” That one hit the top of the charts and earned the duo some hardware. She also had a big collaboration with Keith Urban on “The Fighter.” She’s also rocked out with everyone from Aerosmith to Guns ‘N Roses. But she has to say “no” to a lot. In a new interview with Country Countdown USA, she’s revealing just how many requests she actually gets.

“We get requests every week, and it has to make sense,” she said. “Musically, it has to make sense. Timing is important. Sometimes, I don’t get why they would ask me. I don’t make any sense with that person. But it’s all good. I feel like it’s a compliment.”

“If I Didn’t Love You” and “The Fighter” both won awards for Carrie Underwood. So she clearly has an ear for what works. Her history of duets goes all the way back to “Something Bad” with Miranda Lambert in 2014. She’s also teamed up with John Legend and Ludacris along the way. While he’ll be out on his own tour, Jason Aldean will find a way into Carrie Underwood’s ‘Denim & Rhinestones’ tour. She’s incorporating his vocals from “If I Didn’t Love You” into her performance.

“We shot some video and we’ll have him on the screen,” she said. “It wouldn’t be the same if I just sang. You can do that with some duets, but it wouldn’t be the same without him. This is more of a traditional duet, as it’s supposed to be.”

Carrie Underwood Launches Her ‘Denim & Rhinestones’ Era

Carrie Underwood had a formal tour launch ceremony online last week. Her live stream from Nashville was for iHeartRadio and Meta. She heads to the road next week for the ‘Denim & Rhinestones’ tour. On October 15, she’s at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. The tour continues through March, though she’ll take a break for the holidays. She hits most corners of the United States, and there are plenty of legendary venues along the way.

She’s at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky. on October 20. And she’s at the Moody Center in Austin on November 2. She’ll hit North Dakota, Utah, West Virginia and Connecticut along the way. There are stops at TD Garden in Boston, Madison Square Garden in New York City and Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. She has a massive homecoming show at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on March 1. The tour wraps in Seattle on March 17 at Climate Pledge Arena. And she’s bringing Jimmie Allen out for the entire tour to support. Check out all of her dates and get ticket information for each at her website.