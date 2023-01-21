Carrie Underwood Speaks Out About No Longer Working Out to Be a ‘Certain Size’

Refusing to conform to society’s standards when it comes to her body, country music hitmaker Carrie Underwood revealed that she is more focused on being strong instead of being a certain size when it comes to staying in shape.

During a recent interview with PEOPLE, Carrie Underwood opened up about her fitness goals and what her new priorities are when it comes to staying in shape. “I feel like earlier in my career I was working out more to be a certain size or fit into a certain aesthetic that I thought I wanted to be,” the Cowboy Casanova songstress explained.

Underwood says that as time goes on she is more focused on working out to be strong and to have energy. She is having to juggle her widely successful music career as well as raise her two young sons.

However, there were times when fitness was frustrating for her and she wasn’t getting the results that she wanted. “I feel like now at this point in my life, you really do learn that it is a lifestyle,” she noted. “It’s balance. It is overall taking care of yourself.”

Carrie Underwood Talks Performance Schedules and Time at Home

Meanwhile, Carrie Underwood spoke about her current Denim & Rhinestones arena tour and how she is at home.

“When I’m at home, I feel like I’m mom-ing it,” she explained. The singer and songwriter noted she does laundry, packs lunches, and is always cleaning. “So when I’m on the road and I live on a bus or in a hotel room, I’m not having to do all that stuff so it frees up a little time.”

Underwood admitted that her schedule is “very regimented” and there’s a lot of stuff she needs to do. Luckily, she said her mornings are a little more flexible.

Carrie also said that her fitness training is essential to being able to perform her shows. “It’s surprisingly physical being on stage,” she admitted. “There’s a lot of cardio. I’m running around in heels and I honestly write songs that I don’t give myself time to breathe.”

Underwood also said that while on the road she has to figure out how to work out on the go. “You have to work around a lot,” she explained. The singer then said that she uses her fitness app, fit52, for her workouts on the go. “We just make it happen when it can happen and how it can happen.”

In regards to her own health advice, Carrie Underwood said that everyone just needs to take care of themselves. “Moving more, eating healthy, staying hydrated – these things are all base-level stuff.”

She went on to add that she can easily pinpoint what is going on when she “checks those boxes.”