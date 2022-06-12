Carrie Underwood Shares Stunning Pictures From Sold-Out CMA Fest Performance

Carrie Underwood celebrated the release of Denim & Rhinestones in style on Saturday. She joined Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Brothers Osborne and Randy Houser for a sold-out performance at Nissan Stadium. The set was part of this week’s CMA Fest in Nashville. She celebrated the evening with a collection of photos shared to her Instagram on Sunday.

“We had so much fun last night at #CMAFest! So much energy in that crowd! Hope you are all having fun in our fine city! Thanks for coming out to party” she captioned the post.

Before the performance, she posted a behind-the-scenes look at preparation for the big night. There were 70,000 fewer people at Nissan Stadium at the time.

“Rehearsin’ for the stadium tonight at the #CMAFest! Who’s coming? Let’s do this!” she added to the post.

‘Denim & Rhinestones Era Begins

It’s been a big week for the 39-year-old. She returned to the Grand Ole Opry on Tuesday ahead of the album’s release. She introduced the Denim & Rhinestones Experience at The Bell Tower in downtown Nashville. Underwood performed an exclusive for Amazon Music Live. Later this year, she’ll embark on the Denim & Rhinestones Tour, and she recently revealed on Good Morning America what the new era means to her.

“I love to fully immerse myself in the eras that I get to create and the songs that I get to make,” Carrie Underwood said. “And I feel like I’m just living this beautiful world in denim and rhinestones and it just makes me happy.”

Carrie Underwood on Tour in 2022

Carrie Underwood recently revealed what her pre-show eating habits are like on Audacy Check In. She’ll get back at it when she hits the road for the Denim & Rhinestones Tour this fall. Before the formal headlining tour, she has a couple of festival dates this summer. Her next stop is at Country Concert 2022 in Fort Laramie, Ohio on July 7. She’ll be at the Iowa State Fair on August 21.

The new era begins in earnest at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C. on October 15. She’ll be on the road supporting the new album until March, with a two-month break for the holidays in December and January. The tour hits arenas coast-to-coast, including a stop on March 1 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. It’ll take her through several hallowed venues, including Madison Square Garden in New York, TD Garden in Boston, the Forum in Los Angeles and even Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky. For a full list of dates and ticket information, check out her website.