Carrie Underwood Talks About Her Sons, What Family Dynamic Will Be Like During Next Tour

Carrie Underwood is gearing up for a huge tour this fall for her new album, Denim & Rhinestones, and she recently spoke with Good Morning America to discuss the album. She spoke about her Denim & Rhinestones era, but also about her husband and sons. She’s usually pretty quiet about her personal life, but here she took the opportunity to discuss her family and the ways their dynamic might change with the coming tour.

When asked if her kids were going to join her on this tour, Underwood replied, “Well my oldest now is seven, he’ll be in second grade in the fall. So I feel like we kind of want to keep them at home as much as possible. But that said, they’ll probably come out on the weekends, and I’ll be swinging through Nashville quite a bit through the tour. So, I’ll get to see them and juggle all the things like we always do. But they’ll be a little less out on the road with us than they have been.”

I imagine that might be a bit of a bummer for the boys; going on tour with mom sounds like a fun time. It seems like Carrie Underwood and husband Mike Fisher are dedicated to raising their kids as normally as possible. And that sometimes means you have to go to school instead of going on tour with mom.

Carrie Underwood Talks Family, and Getting Out Of Her Comfort Zone

Recently, Carrie Underwood also spoke about her husband, Mike Fisher, and how he gets her out of her comfort zone when she’s not on tour. In conversation with People, she explained how he gets her out of the house on a regular basis.

“I don’t want to go to restaurants, I don’t want to travel. I don’t want to go anywhere,” she explained. “I love being at home. I would literally never leave my house […] I get nervous in crowds and in group settings and stuff like that.”

And yet, she can perform flawlessly for 50,000 people at CMA Fest; it’s funny how doing something you love can sometimes mitigate the nervousness of being in crowds.

Underwood admitted that she’s more introverted than her husband, and that he helps balance their personalities with his extroverted tendencies. “He’s got a million friends and we’re always hanging out with them. So yeah, I feel like we balance each other out,” she shared. “I’m like, ‘We don’t need to go out all the time,’ so I pull him back a little bit. And then he’s like, ‘We need to go somewhere sometimes. Can we please interact with other people?’”

The two make a good pair, clearly, as they’ve been married for twelve years now. They have two sons together, and are currently living on 400 acres in Tennessee where they built their dream home from the ground up. Safe to say, they’re doing well for themselves.