Carrie Underwood Talks About Her Sons, And It Sounds Like She’s Got Her Hands Full

County music star Carrie Underwood recently opened up about her life as a boy mom, and it sounds like she has her hands full.

“Everything with them is farts and wrestling,” she told Country Countdown USA host Lon Helton on Sept. 19. “I wish I could have them turn it off at the table. But it always ends up there.”

Underwood and her husband, former NHL star, Mark Fisher share sons Isaiah, 7, and Jacob, 3, who they’re raising on their Nashville, TN, ranch.

While the Jesus Take the Wheel singer laughed about how both kids can be stereotypical little boys, she made it clear that they’re also uniquely different. And they’re growing into amazing little men.

Both of her kids are in school now, and her oldest learned how to read “in the past few years.”

“He’s our sensitive guy,” she added. “He loves creepy shows on TV.”

And Jacob tends to be more tenacious and outgoing.



“Jake’s a different animal than Isaiah,” Underwood shared. “Sometimes he chases him and beats up on his older brother.”

Carrie Underwood’s Oldest Son is Taking After His Dad

Carrie Underwood may lovingly roll her eyes at the antics, but Mike Fisher has been enjoying the chaos. And he’s also taken to father-son time by introducing his oldest to his favorite pastime, hunting.

And Fisher isn’t just sticking to regular hunting, he’s going all-out by teaching Isaiah how to bow hunt. The hockey star first showed off Isaiah’s new hobby in his Instagram stories, and for National Hunting and Fishing Day, he highlighted a special snapshot. In it, his son stands inside a tent and carefully aims his massive bow into an open field.

“So Izzy and I got out in the woods! I have some great memories as a kid hunting with my dad and I’m grateful he passed it down to me,” Fisher wrote. “I know not everyone likes to hunt but the more we can get ourselves and our kids outside in God’s creation the better!”

Interestingly, Carrie Underwood is one of those people who doesn’t like to hunt. In fact, when she was single, she vowed to never fall in love with a hunter.

“I always swore I would never marry a hunter as a child,” she said in her I Am Second series, Mike and Carrie: God & Country. “I would never. Not in a million years.”

But obviously, Underwood easily broke her own promise. On July 10, the couple celebrated 12 years of happy and holy matrimony.