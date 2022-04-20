Carrie Underwood Teases Friday Release of ‘Crazy Angels’ From Upcoming Album: Listen to the Preview

There’s only a whiff of what’s to drop. But on Tuesday, Carrie Underwood offered her fans a preview of her new song, “Crazy Angels.”

The hint came in the form of a video posted on Instagram. The cameras showed Underwood, wearing fantastic metallic silver shoes, walking into the recording studio. Then you hear her start belting out the song.

Carrie Underwood wrote of her “Crazy Angels” preview: “Listen to a new track called “Crazy Angels” from my upcoming album, “Denim & Rhinestones,” this Friday! Share your Reels with this clip now and tag me! Pre-order at the link in bio! #DenimAndRhinestones.”

Underwood is set to release her “Denim & Rhinestones” album in early June. She’s already heavily promoting it. The country music superstar premiered the single “Ghost Story” during a performance on the Grammys. Hours before, she earned a Grammy for Best Roots Gospel album for “My Savior.”

The single “Denim & Rhinestones” from the album also is available.

From the ‘Crazy Angels’ Preview, Song Fits Carrie Underwood ‘Fun’ Album Theme

“Denim and Rhinestones” is pure Underwood kind of country. There’s lots of sparkle with Underwood singing at least one whimsical revenge song for a man stupid enough to cheat on her. She talked about the album during a recent session of Today’s Country With Kelleigh Bannen on Apple Music Country.

Fun is the operative word. And, it’s not every day you hear a country singer talk about the “warm fuzzies” of their music.



“Yeah, it’s a lot of fun,” Underwood said of the album. “And I feel like people are going to hear everything and just going to get some warm fuzzies and just, I don’t know, hopefully it’ll just make people happy to listen to. It’s a very like sing into your hairbrush, in your house, in your room kind of album, which I think it’s going to translate well. I think people are going to like it.”

After performing at the Grammys, Underwood added another layer to “Ghost Story” for the CMT Awards, which were earlier this month in Nashville. Towards the end of her performance, Underwood soared, performing aerials over the stage. It’s something she picked up from her Vegas residency. It was like she was the ghost she sang about. In the song, Underwood haunts her ex’s home.

“I’m gonna be your ghost story.” Underwood sings. “That keeping you up, all night memory. I’ll be haunting you, you’ll be wanting me. I’m gonna be your ghost story.”

Underwood loves to wear purple when she sings “Ghost Story.” For her album cover, she’s in a fancy denim dress.

In “Crazy Angels,” wearing her sparkly silver shoes, she sings of the “girl next door with the rebel smile.” Her fans can’t wait for Friday to hear the rest of the song.