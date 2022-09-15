Carrie Underwood Teases New Experience for Fans on ‘Denim & Rhinestones’ Tour

Country music star Carrie Underwood is going on a new tour. The singer teased a “new experience” for fans for the upcoming tour.

“We’re kind of off and running in rehearsals,” Underwood said about getting ready for the tour. “We’re going to be doing wardrobe things soon and just be going through all the music.”

The star shared that the tour “won’t feel real” until the stage is assembled.

“We’re doing all of our music rehearsals right now, and it’s we just go, and we do what we do, and we have fun, and we hang out,” she said to CMT. “But it doesn’t quite feel real until you are there in an arena, and it’s like, ‘Here’s your stage.’ That’s going be the, ‘Oh my gosh moment.'”

The tickets for the tour went on sale back in May. Underwood shared the news to her Instagram, writing: “Tickets are now officially on sale for Carrie’s THE DENIM & RHINESTONES TOUR beginning this October and featuring special guest @jimmieallen! Get tickets now at carrieunderwoodofficial.com. -TeamCU.”

She also shared that this tour will differ from the Vegas residency experience. The center of the tour is her new “Denim & Rhinestones” album.

“We’re definitely going to have some newer songs,” Underwood said. “I’ve learned so much from our Vegas show that there are certain elements that I enjoy. You take things that you learn from one area and put them into other areas.”

Along with preparing for the tour, Underwood has continued solidifying her part in Sunday Night Football. The singer performs the intro.

“We are at the Theatre at Resorts World in fabulous Las Vegas and we are shooting my tenth Sunday Night Football open,” the country music star shared. “They are always switching up the look and the feel of the open for fans to feel like they’re a part of it and get to be in it is really cool.”

Underwood shared a throwback post of the last decade of the experience. She captioned the post: “A look back at 10 years with @snfonnbc …join us for the new season on @nbc and @peacocktv starting tomorrow night! ”

She then shared this year’s intro with the caption: “The wait is over! Let’s do this! @snfonnbc #10years・・・#Repost @snfonnbc・・・Take it away, @carrieunderwood!”

Fans were thrilled for the star. One commented: “My boys were SO EXCITED that Carrie was back and had to dance to it multiple times.” Another said: “Amazing like always!!! Please do the super bowl this year!!!”

From being one of the most popular country music stars to her tour and work with SNF, Underwood is going to be busy within the next few months.