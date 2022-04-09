Carrie Underwood Thanks ‘Everyone Involved’ With Helping Jason Aldean Duet ‘If I Didn’t Love You’ Go No. 1

Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood have received a lot of love for “If I Didn’t Love You,” their latest No. 1. And now, after seeing multiple award show wins and nominations over the last two months, the stars are celebrating.

In her latest Twitter post, Carrie Underwood thanked the people involved in making her and Aldean’s song such a success. She spent the night with friends and coworkers celebrating their achievement. Check out the fun photos below.

In her post, she congratulated her colleagues, writing, “Loved celebrating this song with everyone — congrats to [Jason Aldean, Lydia Vaughan, John Morgan, Kurt Allison, and Tully Kennedy].”

Photos show the country music megastar alongside Aldean in addition to those that helped compose “If I Didn’t Love You.”

Fans took to the comments to share in on the excitement. “This song is seriously so good!!” wrote one Carrie Underwood fan. Another commented, “Love this song deserves all the success and awards.”

Carrie’s post came after Jason Aldean expressed pride in achieving his 26th No. 1 song on Twitter. Amid celebrations for “If I Didn’t Love You,” Jason Aldean wrote, “Thank you to everyone who came out to celebrate my 26th Number One song.” He continued, “We thought this one was going to be good, but it ended up being really special.”

Aldean concluded the post with his own thanks, stating, “Big thank you to the writers, [Carrie Underwood], Country radio, my team and everyone who leaned in on this song – I’m really proud of it.”

Jason Aldean Teases Future Collaborations with Carrie Underwood

Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood scored big this month with “If I Didn’t Love You.” And considering its massive success, Jason Aldean is entertaining the idea of future collaborations with the iconic Carrie Underwood.

Ahead of The Grammys earlier this month, the duo was nominated under the category of Best Country Duo/Group Performance. Unfortunately, Aldean and Underwood lost out to Brothers Osborne, who won their first Grammy for their song “Younger Me.”

But now, the “Rock and Roll Cowboy” singer is more than ready to attempt another duet with Underwood.

“I’m always up to collaborating with anybody,” Aldean shared with ET, “[But] I felt like, with this particular song, Carrie was the voice that I heard.”

Jason Aldean further joked that, ahead of the Grammy Awards, if he and Underwood were to take home the win for Best Country Duo, the female icon was going to be on every album in the future.

In all seriousness, he added, “I really enjoyed working with Carrie and if something comes up and we have a chance to do it again, and the song’s right, I’m definitely in.”