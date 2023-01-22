Carrie Underwood Throws Web-slinging Birthday Party for Son Jake: Photos

Happy Fourth Birthday, Jake! Country music star Carrie Underwood took to her Instagram on Saturday (January 21st) to pay tribute to her youngest son while also sharing some pictures of the kiddo’s Spiderman-themed celebration.

In the birthday tribute post, Underwood shared an adorable picture of her son dressed as a deer for his newborn photos. “This was yesterday,” she wrote about the snapshot. “And now you are 4. Happy birthday, sweet Jake… my sunshine! God truly blessed us when he gave us the miracle of you!!! We love you!”

Carrie also thanked Brentwood, Tennessee bakery, Ivey Cake, for creating the perfect cake for Jake’s birthday celebration. The delicious dessert featured the web-slinging hero sitting on top as well as a silhouette of New York City.

Along with Jake, Carrie Underwood shares her oldest son Isaiah with her husband, former NHL player Mike Fisher. The couple has been married since 2010. They welcomed Isaiah in 2015 and Jake in 2019.

Weeks before the birthday celebration, Carrie took to her Instagram to share a sweet video of Jake practicing Tae Bo. “The boys found one of my old Tae Bo DVDs in a box of things,” she wrote. “And Jake thought he’d have himself a little morning workout. I may soon have myself a gym buddy!”

Fellow country star Jimmie Allen gushed about the kiddo’s workout skills declaring he’s “getting” after it. “That’s more exercising than I’ve done in the last 3 years,” he commented with three cry-laughing emojis.

Carrie Underwood Shares How She Juggles Parenting With ‘Unpredictable’ Music Career Schedule

While speaking to Parents.com in November 2020, Carrie Underwood spoke about how she keeps up with parenting her two sons while having a busy music career schedule.

“My work life is pretty busy and can be unpredictable,” Underwood explained. She also admitted that sometimes things get a bit hectic for her and her family. “I feel as if I’m not as present as I would like to be for them. I tell myself that there are ebbs and flows.”

Carrie then said while sometimes she can be crazy-busy, she luckily has the luxury of sometimes being home for longer periods of time. However, she does admit that juggling schedules and family time can be hard on her and her family. She further stated that she’s still trying to work on cutting herself some slack when it comes to planning.

Meanwhile, Underwood spoke about her “parenting superpower,” which is organization. She went on to add that she’s great at buying groceries, packing lunches, keeping appointments on track, and making sure homework is done. “Generally keeping all the lives in order,” she concluded.

Ultimately though, her one parenting kryptonite is she has a hard time when her “shipmates” are making the ship hard to sail. This means she doesn’t do well when one of her kiddos has a difficult time listening or she has to repeat requests.