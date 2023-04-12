Carrie Underwood to Celebrate 15th Opry Anniversary With Two Shows

Carrie Underwood will celebrate her 15th anniversary as a member of the Grand Ole Opry with a two-show performance on May 13. Tickets for the shows are on sale now. Deana Carter, Michael Ray, and more will also perform.

Fans unable to attend in person can tune in for a one-hour portion of the night’s first show live at 8 p.m. CT on Circle Television. In addition, the show will live-stream via Circle’s social channels and air via SiriusXM’s Willie’s Roadhouse channel 59. The shows will air in their entirety on WSM Radio.

Carrie Underwood Joins the Opry Family

Carrie was officially inducted into the Opry on May 10, 2008, just three years into her country music career. Of course, the Oklahoma native burst onto the country music landscape as the Season 4 winner of American Idol in 2005. After releasing her massively successful debut album, Some Hearts, in 2005, and sophomore album, Carnival Ride, in 2007, Carrie got the surprise of a lifetime in 2008.

On March 15, 2008, Opry member Randy Travis surprised Carrie by joining her onstage during her Opry set.

“I was asked by the management here at the Grand Ole Opry to ask you if you would like to be their next member,” said Randy Travis to a rousing ovation.

“Let me think about it,” said Carrie. “Yeah!”

“Let me say this, that May 10th—so I hope your calendar’s clear then. May 10th will be the official date of the induction as the newest member of the Grand Ole Opry,” added Randy.

Less than two months later on May 10, fellow Oklahoman Garth Brooks officially inducted Carrie into the Grand Ole Opry. Of course, Garth joined the Opry as a member in 1990.

“You will be rained with awards from the CMA, ACM, Grammys, and all that stuff,” said Garth. “Nothing will last as long or be more important than this award right here tonight. Congratulations.”

“This is gonna hold a very special place in my awards case,” replied Carrie. “I just want to thank everybody at the Opry for having me as part of your family. Because it really seems like a great family to be a part of.”

During her induction showcase, Carrie performed “Last Name,” “All-American Girl,” and “Jesus, Take the Wheel” with Vince Gill.