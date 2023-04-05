Carrie Underwood to Perform at Night of Joy Benefit Concert for Covenant School

Carrie Underwood and several other Nashville-based country stars are set to helm a concert that will benefit those affected by the Covenant School shooting.

On Wednesday, April 12, Underwood will join Lady A, Thomas Rhett, Tyler Hubbard, Ben Rector, the Warren Brothers, The War and Treaty, and more on Wednesday at The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts at Belmont University in Nashville for A Night of Joy: Celebrating The Covenant School.

Best-selling author and nationally acclaimed speaker Annie F. Downs will host the night. All of the proceeds will go to Covenant School students, faculty, staff, and families to help support them as they recover from the tragedy.

“I’m so honored to be a part of this event, gathering with our city and rallying around a school and community that I love so much,” Downs said in a statement, per The Music Universe. “Nashville is once again stepping up and using its talents and resources to support the community,” states Natalie Hemby. “After attending the funerals of victims, who were also friends, it will be healing for me to be able to sing songs about hope in a broken world, and to honor the victims, the school, and the first responders.”

Carrie Underwood Asks Fans to Support Those Affected by Last Week’s Shooting

Carrie Underwood shared the event on her personal Instagram today (April 5).

“Join an extraordinary group of Nashville musicians and songwriters on April 12 at The Fisher Center as we stand with The Covenant School and Covenant Church for a night of joy, restoration, music, and memory,” she wrote. “All proceeds go directly to benefit The Covenant School, a 501c3.”

On March 27, six people lost their lives when gunman Audrey Hale broke into the private Christan school. The victims included three children, Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs, and William Kinney, all nine years old, and three staff members Cynthia Peak (61), Katherine Koonce (60), and Mike Hill (61).

28-year-old Hale was also fatally shot during a shootout with police officers.

Two other local singers, Sheryl Crow and Margo Prince, performed for a vigil on March 29. A third, Christian artist Lauren Daigle, postponed an album preview party she had scheduled for the day of the shooting and instead lead a prayer vigil for the victims.

You can purchase tickets for the event on the Fisher Center website. You can also make donations to the cause through cfmt.org.