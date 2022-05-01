Carrie Underwood Tributes Naomi Judd After The Judds Singer’s Death: ‘Country Music Lost a True Legend’

As news broke on Saturday about country music icon Naomi Judd passing away, numerous fellow musicians sent condolences to the singer and her family, including Carrie Underwood. The country star posted a heartfelt message to Judd.

Naomi was half of the mother-daughter duo The Judds, along with her daughter Wynonna. In addition to Wynonna, the singer’s other daughter is famed actress Ashley Judd. The two sisters shared a statement yesterday about their mother’s death.

“Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness, we are shattered. We are navigating profound grief,” the Judd sisters wrote in their statement.

Following their announcement, Naomi’s fans paid their respects to the legendary country artist. Friends along with others in the country music community made sure to pay tribute as well. Carrie Underwood said she is praying for Naomi Judd and her family. The “Jesus, Take the Wheel” singer called Naomi a true legend. She added that Judd is singing with the angels now.

“Country music lost a true legend…sing with the angels, Naomi!!! We’re all sending up prayers for the Judd family today… ,” Carrie Underwood wrote on Twitter as she remembered Naomi Judd.

Carrie Underwood Joins Other Famous Country Artists In Paying Respects to Naomi Judd

Carrie Underwood wasn’t the only famous country singer to remember Naomi Judd after she passed away. Some of country music’s biggest stars including Miranda Lambert, Loretta Lynn, and Travis Tritt paid tribute.

Miranda Lambert posted a photo of herself sitting beside Wynonna and Naomi Judd recently at an award show. But the picture is from the 2022 CMT Music Awards, which just took place on April 11 at Nashville Municipal Auditorium. “I’m thankful I got to spend just a little time with you Naomi. True legend. Praying for peace for this family. Rest easy,” Lambert wrote.

Judd’s longtime friend and fellow Kentuckian Loretta Lynn also shared a message about Naomi’s death. Lynn admitted she’s “heartbroken” over her friend’s passing and made sure to send her love to the Judd family.

“I’m just heartbroken over the loss of @thenaomijudd . My fellow Kentucky girl, my friend, and an amazing singer. There are no words. Please pray for Wynonna, Ashley, Larry, and grandchildren. Heartbroken. Sending all my love,” Loretta Lynn wrote on Instagram along with a photo of her friend.

Travis Tritt worked with Naomi Judd on numerous projects, which included both movies and musical events. The country singer called Naomi “one of the sweetest people” he knows. He then made sure her family knew he was thinking of them.

“This is heartbreaking news! Naomi Judd was one of the sweetest people I’ve ever known,” Tritt shared. “I had the honor of working with her in movies and numerous musical events. My deepest heartfelt condolences go out to her family.”

More reactions are sure to come as the country music community bids farewell to one of its most iconic artists.