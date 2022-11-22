Carrie Underwood Wraps Last Show of 2022: See Pics From the Incredible Night

We’re rapidly coming up on the end of the year, and Carrie Underwood has completed the 2022 leg of her Denim & Rhinestones Tour. She started her tour on Oct. 15 in Greenville, SC. Now she’s wrapped her tour for this year and is gearing up for the next.

On Nov. 19, Underwood and her guest Jimmie Allen performed in San Francisco, CA. Just recently, Underwood shared photos on Instagram of the last night of the 2022 tour. “And just like that our shows this year are over!” Underwood wrote on Instagram “Thanks [San Francisco] for helping us end on a high note at the [Chase Center]!!! Already looking forward to getting back out on the road in 2023!!!”

The tour picks up again on Feb. 2 in Miami, FL. She then moves up the east coast and over before ending in Seattle, Washington on March 17. The photos from the last night of the tour look fantastic. The first is a photo of both Carrie Underwood and Jimmie Allen on stage. Next, a showcase of Underwood’s various outfit changes. Then a photo of her aerial stunts, which are still cool every time I see them.

Carrie Underwood Explains the Benefits of Nature

Earlier this November, Carrie Underwood spoke on Audacy’s podcast I’m Listening, and explained some of the benefits she’s found from being outside. “There are so many incredible benefits to just being outside and soaking in Vitamin D, but also getting to grow something,” she began.

Not only is getting outside good for her physical health, but it’s also good for her mental health as well. She shared that she loves tending to her garden at home in Tennessee. “It’s quiet outside,” she continued. “You’re very in tune with nature. You can hear the birds chirping and the wind through the breeze. You’re kind of alone with your thoughts, and I feel like there’s a lot of life lessons in gardening that you just think about as you are gardening.”

In addition to getting outside, Underwood also takes time off of social media to relax and charge her mental batteries. “I love to put things out there, I love people, I love to follow people, I love to see what they’re up to, I love to tell people what I’m up to, but I don’t read comments,” she revealed. “I think that’s one of the bests things I could have ever done; I might see the top ones that are from people I follow, from people I know, but after that, I just don’t need to know.”

She shared that she doesn’t really care what people think about what she posts, so she doesn’t read comments. “If I posted a picture of it, it’s because I’m proud of it or I liked it or I was having fun while I was doing it, and I don’t necessarily need to know what everybody thinks about it,” she said.