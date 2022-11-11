Carrie Underwood’s Husband Mike Fisher Posts Heartwarming Video of Their Son: WATCH

While enjoying some quality time with the kiddos, Carrie Underwood’s husband Mike Fisher posted a heartwarming picture of their son Jake praying in the car.

“A childlike faith!” Carrie Underwood’s husband declared in the Instagram post. “There’s something so sweet about kids praying! Jake wanted to pray on the way to school today! To be honest he doesn’t usually want to pray but I’ve been encouraging him lately that as Christians we talk to Jesus and thank Him and give him praise! Parenting has its challenges but it is also incredibly rewarding at the same time!”

Commenters praised Mike Fisher and Carrie Underwood for their parenting. “This made my night! You and Carrie are doing an awesome job at being parents. Keep your kids close to Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ! We need more of this! Thank you for sharing! And AMEN,” one commenter wrote.

Another added, “Ugh my heart. We’re teaching our kids to pray too! They are 2,4,6 and 8! I love that it’s becoming more comfortable for them :) God is so good. Bless all the precious perfect Sweet babies!”

Fisher’s latest video comes less than a week after he, Carrie Underwood, and their boys took a tour at NASA Johnson Space Center. “Thank you [Shane Kimbrough] and NASA for an incredible tour today! Driving the moon rover was pretty cool, but being in Mission Control and talking to the astronauts in space was the highlight!”

Carrie Underwood Says Her Son Isaiah Is Beginning to Notice Her Fame

During an interview with TODAY last month, Carrie Underwood revealed that her oldest son, Isaiah, is now starting to notice her fame.

“I feel like, Isaiah, who’s seven and a half, he’s becoming more aware that it’s not normal,” Carrie Underwood explained about their lifestyle. “He’ll go to school and someone will be like, ‘I saw your mom on TV last night.’ He’s just becoming more aware that his mom does something that’s not normal.”

Also speaking about how Isaiah and her youngest Jacob will be involved in her Denim & Rhinestones Tour, Carrie Underwood said, “They’ll be out to visit. This tour, I’m going home a lot more than I ever have before. If there’s a way to get me home, even if it’s just for the day.”

Carrie Underwood previously spoke about her sons’ involvement in the tour this past summer. “Well my oldest now is seven, he’ll be in second grade in the fall,” she told GMA. “So I feel like we kind of want to keep them at home as much as possible. But that said, they’ll probably come out on the weekends, and I’ll be swinging through Nashville quite a bit through the tour. So, I’ll get to see them and juggle all the things like we always do. But they’ll be a little less out on the road with us than they have been.”