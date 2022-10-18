Carrie Underwood’s Husband Mike Fisher Posts Sweet Message, Pics From Her ‘Denim and Rhinestones’ Tour

Showing his support for his country music superstar wife, Carrie Underwood’s husband Mike Fisher took to his Instagram to celebrate her Denim and Rhinestones tour.

In the sweet social media post, Carrie Underwood’s husband declared that the recently launched tour is on fire. “Proud of you!” the former professional hockey player declared to Underwood. “The boys and I were in awe of the show!”

Carrie Underwood also shared an adorable video of her sons, Isaiah and Jacob, at the first show of the new tour. “My sweet boys came to see their mommy’s first show! Jakey caught a few songs, at least, before he drifted off to dream land,” Underwood captioned the post.

In a recent interview on TODAY, Carrie Underwood spoke about how her oldest son now hears about his mother’s fame. “I feel like Isaiah, who’s seven and a half, he’s becoming aware that it’s not normal,” she explained. “He’ll go to school and someone will be like, ‘I saw your mom on TV last night.’ He’s just becoming more aware that his mom does something that’s not normal.”

Carrie Underwood Announces Plans to Release New Single ‘Hate My Heart’ on Country Radio

Late week, it was announced that Carrie Underwood is planning to release her new single Hate My Heart to country radio. It is the second single off her new Denim & Rhinestones album.

In a statement, Carrie Underwood opened up about the new track. “Hate My Heart was definitely part of my desire to have fun on this album. I wanted songs that would be exciting to perform live and would fill up an arena, and that’s exactly what we’re about to do with The Denim & Rhinestones Tour. This one is definitely going to get everyone up on their feet and have a good time.”

Carrie Underwood further shared that it was great writing the song with Hillary Lindsey and David Garcia as well a getting to work with HARDY. “[He] brought a cool vibe and energy to the track,” she stated.

Meanwhile, Carrie Underwood recently spoke about the new tour and touring with Jimmie Allen. “I felt like he made sense,” she explained. “He embodies denim & rhinestones almost as much as I did. At least we know we will have a lot of bling and plenty of rhinestones for wardrobe. We may even get together on stage. It’s always a shame, if I was to have somebody like him out, it would be a shame not to get to sing with him while we’re on stage.”

Carrie Underwood then chatted about what fans can expect with the tour. “It’s going to be very spectacular, there will be some surprises as far as songs. If we can pull it off it’ll be a fun, cool moment. I might cover a fun song. So there’s that. You should look up from time to time. I have a B stage, so I’ve got to get out there somehow. I may be dangerous.”