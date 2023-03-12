Carrie Underwood’s Husband Posts Epic Wine-Filled Pic From Her 40th Birthday Celebration

If you are a fan of Carrie Underwood and love wine, then we have the perfect picture for you from her 40th birthday. Yes, Carrie turned the big 4-0 and had some help remembering the moment. Mike Fisher, Underwood’s husband, is the culprit behind this wine-filled picture. He wanted to give his wife something special for her special day. We think he succeeded on his mission quite well. Toss in a cheese wheel cake and that makes Underwood’s day that much brighter. Take a look at what Fisher shared on his Instagram account. He even penned a cute caption to go along with the birthday snap.

Fans were digging Fisher’s photo and sharing their birthday wishes for Underwood. One fan wrote, “That wine! That cake!! This is everything! Happy birthday, @carrieunderwood.” Another fan shared, “That girl is going to be drinking some whine tonight! Happy Birthday Carrie!” While the wine was there, this fan was all about the cake. “Can we talk about this cake for a moment??????”



Carrie Underwood Introduces New Familiy Furry Friend To The World

While Underewood’s family is a good size, there is still room to add a furry friend to the mix. That’s exactly what Underwood has done. It happened to be a rescue pup picked out from Pawsitive Impact NC Dog Rescue in North Carolina. What is the dog’s name? It’s Charlotte “Charlie” Nilla Fisher. “We had been looking for the right pup for our family for a while, and she seemed just too good to be true!” Underwood wrote in the caption of an Instagram post. She shared some photos of Charlie with the world.

Meanwhile, Underwood does her best to keep herself in shape. But the country music hitmaker is snot looking to fit into one specific size anymore. “I feel like earlier in my career I was working out more to be a certain size or fit into a certain aesthetic that I thought I wanted to be,” she told PEOPLE in an interview. These days, her goals include gaining strength and having more energy.

She’s on tour right now. Saturday, March 11, she was scheduled to be in Glendale, Arizona performing. Monday night, she’s due to be in Los Angeles at Crypto.com Arena. And late last year, Underwood let people know that she’s going to have another Las Vegas residency this year. All of Carrie’s Las Vegas shows will be at Resorts World Las Vegas. There’s nothing like seeing your favorite country music performer up close and pesonal in a great venue. Fans will be digging this golden opportunity to see Underwood perform.